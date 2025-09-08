



An encounter broke out in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, leading to the killing of one terrorist and injuries to an Indian Army Jawan.





Security officials confirmed that the operation was launched jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after credible intelligence inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the forested region. On observing suspicious movements, the troops challenged the suspects, who retaliated with heavy gunfire.





A fierce exchange of fire ensued, during which one terrorist was neutralized while a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Army sustained injuries. He was immediately evacuated for treatment, and his condition is being closely monitored.





The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps later posted an official update on X, stating that the operation, codenamed Op Guddar, remains active as security forces continue combing operations to eliminate any additional threats in the area.





Reinforcements have been deployed to ensure that any remaining militants attempting to exploit the thick vegetation are neutralized, while strict perimeter security has been established to prevent escape routes.





Senior officers emphasised that the coordinated effort reflects the joint operational synergy between different security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir, designed to disrupt terrorist activity in South Kashmir districts.





The ongoing encounter adds to the series of intensified counter-terrorism operations in recent weeks, as security forces maintain a high degree of vigilance amid inputs of infiltration attempts and increased movement of militants across the Line of Control aimed at destabilizing the Union Territory.





Agencies







