



India joined the Zapad-2025 joint military drills led by Russia and Belarus, deploying 65 personnel including army, air force, and navy members, notably from the Kumaon Regiment.





The five-day exercises involved about 100,000 troops and showcased nuclear-capable bombers, warships, and heavy artillery across 41 training sites.





President Putin described the drills as strengthening defence readiness against potential external threats, reflecting heightened Russia-NATO tensions.





India's participation reaffirmed its longstanding defence partnership with Russia amid escalating trade tensions with the United States, which recently imposed up to 50% tariffs on Indian goods citing concerns over India’s ongoing purchase of Russian oil.





Delhi stated that the drills aimed to strengthen cooperation and mutual trust with Russia, despite the potential diplomatic friction with Washington, where India is viewed as a strategic counterweight to China in Asia.





Other foreign participants included Iran, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Mali, while for the first time US military observers attended the drills, signalling a nuanced geopolitical environment.





The US presence followed recent Russian drone incidents in NATO member Poland, reflecting complex East-West military dynamics even as India recalibrates its foreign relations to preserve strategic autonomy.





Despite diplomatic strains, India and the US continue ongoing trade negotiations in a bid to resolve disputes, with both sides expressing optimism for future partnership enhancement.





India’s engagement in Zapad-2025 marks continuity in its Russia ties, exemplified by past participation in 2021 exercises before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reflecting India's nuanced balancing act between major world powers.





