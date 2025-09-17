



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the formation of a committee tasked with examining the Sudarshan Chakra project and preparing a viable action plan for its implementation. This was stated during the Combined Commanders’ Conference 2025 held in Kolkata.





The Sudarshan Chakra initiative, first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address, aims to build an advanced, multi-layered air defence shield similar to Israel’s Iron Dome. It is designed to protect India against a spectrum of aerial threats including missiles, drones, and other airborne attacks.





Singh emphasised the need for a medium-term plan covering the next five years and a long-term strategy extending over the following decade to ensure the project’s success. The committee will chart a comprehensive roadmap to realise this vision.





The defence shield under Sudarshan Chakra will integrate advanced technologies and indigenous systems, aiming not only at neutralising enemy attacks but also enabling overwhelming counter strikes. It is expected to be a networked multi-tiered system combining sensors across land, air, sea, and space domains.





During his address, Singh called upon military commanders to adopt a proactive stance and expedite the build-up of this robust defence system envisioned by the Prime Minister. The project also reflects the fusion of offensive and defensive capabilities in India’s defence strategy.





Rajnath Singh highlighted ongoing defence reforms aligned with evolving warfare scenarios. Following the revised Defence Procurement Manual 2025, the Ministry is updating the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 to simplify processes, hasten procurement, and ensure timely support to the armed forces.





Singh stressed “JAI” — Jointness, Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance), and Innovation — as the guiding principles for future military preparedness. The conference underscored efforts to enhance integration among the Army, Navy, Air Force, and other strategic agencies via initiatives like Tri-Service Logistics Nodes and a joint logistics application.





He further remarked on the unpredictable nature of future warfare marked by sudden outbreaks and technological dominance, urging the forces to maintain surge capacity and readiness for long or short-duration conflicts. Operation Sindoor’s success was cited as a testament to India’s strength through indigenous platforms and soldier courage.





Rajnath Singh reaffirmed that self-reliance is vital not just as a slogan but as a strategic imperative that drives job creation, innovation, and the growth of India’s defence industrial ecosystem under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The Sudarshan Chakra project embodies India’s vision for a futuristic, technologically advanced national defence shield with layered protection and integration, supported by reform-driven, self-reliant defence procurement and joint operational synergy across services.





