



India and Kenya are deepening their bilateral defence ties and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region through a series of high-level interactions and joint activities. This week, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno, Commander of the Kenya Navy, met with Indian Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi to discuss strategies for advancing mutual defence interests and enhancing regional maritime security.





The discussions between the two military leaders focused on strengthening defence cooperation, particularly with an emphasis on maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region. Both sides deliberated on the current geostrategic environment, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts to safeguard peace and stability in the face of evolving challenges.





Major General Otieno, on his official visit to India from September 28 to October 2, was accorded a Guard of Honour in the national capital and paid tribute at the National War Memorial, underlining the respect and recognition accorded to Kenya's naval leadership by the Indian defence establishment.





On September 25, four ships from the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul, and ICGS Sarathi) made a significant port call at Mombasa, Kenya, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance maritime cooperation. During the visit, Indian and Kenyan naval personnel held yoga sessions and band performances together, while senior Indian naval officers hosted a deck reception on INS Shardul. These engagements fostered professional exchange and camaraderie between the two navies.





India and Kenya share longstanding historical ties, rooted in their common struggle against colonialism. Indian nationals actively supported Kenya’s freedom movement, creating a foundation for deeper contemporary relations. The opening of the India-Africa Commemorative War Memorial at Mile 27, Taita Taveta County, in June 2025 further memorializes the shared sacrifices of Indian and Kenyan soldiers during past conflicts.





Regular high-level visits, combined with increasing trade, investment, and people-to-people connections, have driven the India-Kenya relationship into a robust, multifaceted partnership. The contemporary defence cooperation is supported by expanded naval interactions, capacity-building programs, and mutual commitment to Indo-African regional security frameworks.





Major General Paul Owuor Otieno's distinguished 37-year military career includes significant roles in command appointments, military operations, and international peacekeeping – enhancing the Kenya Navy’s capabilities and influence. His engagement with Indian defence leadership not only strengthens bilateral ties but also bolsters collaborative efforts to ensure a secure and stable Indian Ocean Region.





