



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned the foreword to the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography, highlighting deep cultural and personal connections between the two leaders.





The book, titled I Am Giorgia – My Roots, My Principles, is set to be launched in India on October 7, 2025, by Rupa Publications. Originally published in Italy, the autobiography has also been released in the United States with a foreword written by Donald Trump Jr.





In his foreword, PM Modi likens Meloni’s book to her own version of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio broadcast. He describes the autobiography not just as a personal narrative but as a reflection of timeless ideals that transcend individual experiences and cultures. According to him, Meloni’s life and journey exemplify resilience, conviction, and values that resonate deeply with Indian traditions.





Modi draws special attention to the concept of Nari Shakti, the feminine energy long revered in Indian civilization, and connects it to Meloni’s rise as Italy’s first woman Prime Minister.





He emphasises that her leadership embodies this ancient ideal of feminine strength, making her story relatable and inspiring for Indian readers.





He notes how Meloni has remained rooted in her heritage while leading her nation confidently on the global stage.





The Prime Minister underlines that India and Italy are tied together not only by economic and political cooperation but also by deeper civilizational instincts.





These include the preservation of heritage, the importance of community, and the enduring celebration of womanhood.





Modi credits such common ground as the foundation of his personal friendship with Meloni and says the book will further deepen understanding and appreciation between the two nations.





Modi also stresses that Meloni’s leadership represents a balance of tradition and modernity, a theme that mirrors India’s own approach to development and progress. He expresses confidence that her autobiography will be welcomed by readers as the candid story of a contemporary global leader and patriot, while also serving as a testament to the value of human connection in global diplomacy.





Giorgia Meloni, born in 1977 in Rome, recounts in her book her early life in Garbatella, a working-class neighbourhood. She details her struggles, the influence of her mother and sister, and the absence of her father, shaping her convictions and political journey.





The autobiography also sheds light on her rise from grassroots activism to national and European leadership, culminating in her historic electoral victory in September 2022, which made her Italy’s first female Prime Minister.





India-Italy relations have strengthened significantly under Meloni’s leadership. During her state visit to India in March 2023, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership. The personal rapport between Modi and Meloni became widely popular online, particularly with the viral hashtag #Melodi after a selfie posted during COP28 in Dubai.





Their continued engagements—including recent birthday greetings and discussions on global security—illustrate an evolving partnership built on mutual respect and admiration.





Meloni has also acknowledged India’s growing role in international affairs, especially in conflict resolution. In a recent statement at the UN General Assembly sidelines, she highlighted India’s potential to play a crucial role in addressing ongoing global conflicts. Modi, in turn, frames her life story as both inspirational and symbolic of the enduring bonds between Italy and India through shared traditions and leadership ideals.





Based On ANI Report







