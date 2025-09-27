



India and South Africa successfully concluded the 13th Navy Staff Talks from September 24–26, 2025. The deliberations were aimed at deepening operational collaboration, expanding avenues of naval cooperation, and addressing critical issues of maritime security across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





The Indian Navy stated that the talks serve as a platform to reinforce longstanding maritime ties and build on a framework of mutual trust and shared strategic interests.





The Staff Talks were co-chaired by Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna, ACNS (Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence), and Rear Admiral M. Nkomonde, Chief Director Maritime Strategy of the South African Navy.





Discussions were focused on operational coordination, training initiatives, and exploring scope for technical engagements that would enhance the ability of both navies to respond effectively to challenges in the IOR.





During the visit, the Indian Navy delegation leader also called on the Chief of the South African Navy and the Flag Officer Fleet, underscoring commitment to high-level defence diplomacy. The interactions highlighted the importance of joint training, information sharing, and cooperation in dealing with asymmetric threats such as piracy, arms trafficking, and illegal fishing that impact regional maritime security.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that India–South Africa Defence Cooperation dates back to the signing of the 1996 MoU on Defence Equipment Cooperation, later revised in 2000 into a broader MoU on Defence Cooperation.





This agreement led to the establishment of an India–South Africa Joint Defence Committee (JDC), which continues to meet periodically to review progress and set new directions for bilateral collaboration.





Beyond defence, the Staff Talks build on the long historical bonds between India and South Africa. India’s solidarity with South Africa’s freedom movement, particularly Mahatma Gandhi’s launch of the Satyagraha movement over a century ago, laid the foundation for these relations. Following the end of apartheid, both countries established a strategic partnership in March 1997, further binding ties through platforms like BRICS, IBSA, and multilateral forums.





2023 marked 30 years of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations, during which both nations have consolidated cooperation across diverse sectors such as trade, science and technology, health, culture, and defence manufacturing. India’s Technical and Economic Cooperation Program (ITEC) has also provided a strong capacity-building pillar, helping South Africa strengthen human resource development.





The outcomes of the 13th Navy Staff Talks reaffirmed India and South Africa’s commitment to promoting peace, stability, and security in the broader Indian Ocean Region. With the Indian Ocean’s significance growing for global trade routes and energy security, both nations emphasised their shared responsibility to ensure free, open, and rule-based maritime governance.





The sustained military exchanges and naval dialogues are therefore expected to enhance interoperability and strengthen the joint maritime outlook of the two strategic partners.





