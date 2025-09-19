



India is set to expand its Heron drone fleet from Israel following their proven performance in Operation Sindoor earlier this year, where they were extensively deployed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions against Pakistan.





The armed forces are now moving to acquire additional Heron UAVs while simultaneously advancing efforts to weaponize them. A key focus is on integrating Spike-NLOS (non-line-of-sight) anti-tank guided missiles, which will transform Herons from passive surveillance platforms into armed strike assets capable of engaging hostile targets beyond visual range.





Currently, all three services—the Army, Navy, and Air Force—operate Heron drones for long-range surveillance along both the Chinese and Pakistani frontiers. Intelligence agencies also employ them for specialised monitoring missions.





Their growing utility has pushed the Ministry of Defence to expedite ongoing initiatives, including Project Cheetah, which aims to upgrade the existing Heron fleet with advanced sensors, electronic intelligence payloads, and precision strike capability.





The IAF has also started inducting the Heron Mk2 variant equipped with satellite communication (SATCOM) systems, extending operational endurance and reach for persistent ISR and deep-penetration missions.





India’s indigenous drive continues in parallel, with the government planning to acquire 87 medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones through a competitive process involving domestic industry.





Defence majors such as HAL, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Defence, and Solar Industries are expected to be principal bidders, with some likely to collaborate with established Israeli drone manufacturers to accelerate development. These indigenous UAVs will complement foreign-sourced platforms and provide sovereign production capability in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Looking ahead, the armed forces project a long-term requirement of nearly 400 MALE-class drones over the next decade and a half, reflecting both the volume of surveillance needed across two active borders and the desire to strengthen armed UAV capabilities.





This layered procurement—from upgraded Herons with weaponisation packages to an indigenous MALE fleet—signals a comprehensive national strategy to secure persistent ISR coverage, cross-border strike potential, and future-proofed unmanned warfare capabilities against regional adversaries.





Based On ANI Report







