



India’s indigenous TEJAS MK-1A fighter has cleared a key milestone ahead of delivery to the Indian Air Force (IAF), with air-to-air missile integration trials entering their final phase. The program now hinges on the Safety Review Board’s clearance for Astra firing, which will validate the aircraft’s full weapon capability.





The Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) is currently under evaluation with test flights in the eastern sector. These trials act as a precursor to Astra’s integration, which is critical for giving the TEJAS beyond-visual-range (BVR) combat punch. A previous Astra test on TEJAS in March had failed, but HAL and DRDL have since updated fire-control software to ensure better reliability.





HAL Chairman Dr. DK Sunil described successful missile firing as the most stringent trial of the platform, as it proves not only weapon alignment and avionics but also aerodynamic effects on the aircraft during combat loads. Clearance for Astra will mark the “pinnacle” of MK-1A testing before operational induction.





The Defence Ministry’s approval for 97 additional TEJAS MK-1A aircraft worth ₹66,000 crore in August has reinforced HAL’s production roadmap. This procurement builds on the earlier contract for 83 MK-1A aircraft. HAL stated that aircraft deliveries would begin this October after missile trials conclude.





Supply chain challenges related to the GE F404 engines that power the aircraft had slowed down progress in the past. GE Aerospace has since stabilized deliveries, with three engines received, seven more due by December, and 20 expected next year. HAL confirmed 10 aircraft are already built (including two powered by new engines), with 24 more in final assembly.





The production line also includes trainer variants. While 10 earlier trainers were built to MK-1 standard, the upcoming batch of 29 will match MK-1A specifications, equipped with Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars and advanced electronic warfare (EW) suites. This ensures training aircraft mirror frontline combat capability.





For the IAF, the TEJAS MK-1A is crucial to bridging squadron shortfalls until larger projects like TEJAS MK-2 and the AMCA mature. The enhanced AESA radar, integrated EW suite, ASRAAM and Astra missiles collectively elevate MK-1A’s lethality to a modern 4.5-generation standard.





HAL expressed confidence that deliveries, starting October 2025, will proceed smoothly and at scale, finally addressing the IAF’s concerns over delays. With 180 jets now cleared for induction, TEJAS MK-1A is set to become the backbone of India’s indigenous fighter fleet over the coming decade.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







