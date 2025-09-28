



India is set to induct a new variant of the indigenous Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher System, strengthening its artillery firepower and reinforcing its push for indigenous solutions under “Atmanirbhar Bharat” defence production. This development was confirmed by Lt Gen Adosh Kumar, Director General of Artillery, in a recent podcast interview.





Lt Gen Kumar revealed that during Operation Sindoor, India deployed advanced indigenous systems to respond to Pakistan-based terror infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack. He stated that Indian artillery forces successfully neutralised Pakistan’s so‑called “imported” weaponry, proving the effectiveness and reliability of locally developed platforms such as the Pinaka.





According to him, the operation demonstrated that indigenous systems can perform on par with or better than foreign equipment under real combat conditions.





The Pinaka system, already deployed in multiple regiments, has undergone various upgrades, and the new next-generation variant promises extended range, precision strike capability, and better integration with advanced surveillance and fire control systems. Earlier versions of the Pinaka had a range of around 40 km, with the MK‑2 variant extending up to 70–75 km.





The extended-range Pinaka now being introduced is expected to push the limits further, potentially entering the 90–120 km strike envelope, bridging the gap between conventional artillery and short-range ballistic missiles.





As the second-largest arm of the Army after the Infantry, the Regiment of Artillery comprises more than 250 units managing guns, towed and self-propelled artillery, multi-barrel rocket systems, surveillance equipment, and missile systems like the BrahMos.





Under modernisation plans, key priorities include the induction of Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), upgrading legacy Bofors FH‑77B guns, and equipping formations with longer-range rocket artillery. The new Pinaka variant will serve as a critical component in enhancing long-range fire support during both conventional and hybrid conflict scenarios.





Lt Gen Kumar emphasised the need for sustained R&D investment to ensure India sustains this momentum. His remarks underline the Army’s recognition that future preparedness depends on minimising import dependencies and investing heavily in indigenous design, testing, and production ecosystems.





Collaborations between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), private industry, and public-sector firms such as the Ordnance Factory Board and Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) are expected to play central roles in scaling production of the upgraded Pinaka system.





The induction of the new Pinaka variant is not only a tactical boost but also carries strategic messaging. It signals to adversaries that India can strike terror camps, logistics hubs, or cross-border launch pads with precision, denying them the security of depth. This indigenous edge reduces India’s vulnerability to sanctions and foreign technology denials—a challenge historically faced during past conflicts.





Based On WION Video Report







