



India is examining a proposal from Russia to acquire the Su‑57 fifth‑generation fighter jet, with the deal structured in two phases. Under the preliminary offer, two squadrons would be purchased in fly‑away condition, while another three to five squadrons could be licence‑built at HAL’s Nashik facility.





This would mark the most ambitious Indo‑Russian defence collaboration since the BrahMos missile project.





A central feature of Moscow’s pitch is full technology transfer, access to source codes, and integration rights for Indian missile systems. Such concessions are designed to address long‑standing Indian concerns over dependency on foreign OEMs and difficulties in integrating indigenous weapons with imported platforms. If realised, India would have significant control over avionics, mission data, and weapons integration—benefits that have rarely been assured in past major aircraft procurements.





The Su‑57E package is being positioned as a cost‑effective and sanction‑resistant alternative to western fighters. U.S. tariff disputes with India, coupled with delays in finalising the 114‑fighter Rafale MRFA contract, provide Russia an opening to push its jet as a faster, less politically encumbered solution. Moscow has also highlighted lower operational costs compared to Western stealth platforms like the F‑35, while stressing long‑term sustainment through local manufacturing.





For the Indian Air Force, the deal could partially address the fighter squadron shortfall expected over the next decade as MiG‑21s and older Jaguars retire. Induction of fifth‑generation fighters would be a significant capability leap, enhancing stealth penetration, sensor fusion, and network‑centric warfare capacity. However, the proposal also arrives as India advances its own AMCA stealth fighter program, raising questions about overlap, timelines, and resource allocation.





For Russia, the export of Su‑57 fighters to India would provide critical funding for scale production of its fifth‑generation fleet at a time of high sanctions pressure and limited international buyers. Unlike past joint ventures like the cancelled FGFA program, this pitch is more aggressive and appears designed to exploit a window where India is squeezed between Western pressures and urgent operational needs.





Key decision points will rest on Indian evaluation of the Su‑57’s maturity, given slow domestic induction within the Russian Aerospace Forces. Concerns remain about engine reliability, supply‑chain stability under sanctions, and the risk of investing in a platform still evolving. Further, integrating Russian fighters into an IAF fleet already dominated by French, American, and indigenous projects may complicate logistics and training pipelines.





The proposal is currently under preliminary assessment by the Ministry of Defence. If negotiations proceed, India could pursue a mixed fleet acquisition strategy—Rafales for medium combat roles, Su‑57s for deep‑strike and stealth dominance, and AMCA for indigenous long‑term needs. The decision will reflect not only operational requirements but also India’s broader geopolitical balancing act between Washington, Paris, and Moscow.





Comparative table of Su‑57E Vs Rafale F5 Vs AMCA MK-1 focused on timelines, capabilities, and strategic fit for the IAF:





Comparative Table: Su‑57E vs Rafale F5 vs AMCA MK-1





Parameter Su‑57E (Russia) Rafale F5 (France) AMCA Mk1 (India) Generation 5th Gen (stealth, sensor fusion) 4.5+ Gen (advanced stealth features, not full stealth) 5th Gen (indigenous design with stealth) Acquisition Plan Proposal: 2 squadrons fly‑away + 3–5 licence‑built by HAL 114 MRFA plan (slow procurement progress; interim F4 in IAF service) Prototype under development; induction around 2030–31 Stealth Features Full stealth shaping, internal weapons bays, radar cross‑section reduction Reduced signature upgrades (limited stealth) Full stealth design with LO (low observable) features Avionics & Sensors AESA radar, IRST, sensor fusion, data‑link AESA radar (RBE2-AA), advanced spectra EW, AI‑driven upgrades in F5 Indigenous AESA (Uttam), AI‑enabled systems, sensor fusion planned Engines Saturn AL‑41F1 initially, future Izdeliye‑30 (117/117S variant) Snecma M88 with growth roadmap (T‑Rex engine in F5) Indigenous Kaveri‑derived 110 kN class with early GE F414 integration Weapons Compatibility Designed for Russian A2A/A2G; Russia offering Indian missile integration (Astra Mk1/2, Rudram, BrahMos‑NG) Full integration with Western/IAF weapons; partial integration of Indian missiles possible Fully indigenous integration (Astra, Rudram, SAAW, BrahMos‑NG later) Technology Transfer Russia offering full ToT, source‑code access, integration rights Limited ToT, focus on local assembly; France protective on codes 100% indigenous design/manufacture (with initial foreign engine support) Operational Status Limited service in RuAF (around 30 delivered, still maturing engines & avionics) Combat‑proven, mature platform serving many NATO countries Prototype stage; flight testing expected 2026–27 Delivery Timeline If signed, fly‑away squadrons could arrive ~2027–28; HAL licence build into 2030s New F5 deliveries likely only after 2032–34 due to backlog First production squadron expected ~2031–32 Cost (per unit, est.) ~70–80 million USD (export config) 120–130 million USD (F5 standard) Projected ~80–100 million USD (depending on scale and localisation) Strategic Fit Immediate stealth boost, sanction‑resistant, high Russian dependence Continuity with existing Rafale fleet, trusted Western ecosystem, costly Long‑term indigenous solution, strategic autonomy, delayed timelines





