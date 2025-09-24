



On 16 September 2025, the Indian Navy received its first indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Craft (DSC A20) from Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL), Kolkata. The vessel marks a major milestone in strengthening the Navy’s underwater operational capability while advancing the Make in India program.





The project for construction of five DSCs was formalized through a contract signed between the Ministry of Defence and TRSL on 12 February 2021. The delivery of DSC A20 is the first step towards fulfilling this program, which aims to provide the Navy with specialised platforms for underwater support and diving missions.





DSC A20 is specifically designed to undertake diving operations in coastal waters. It is equipped with advanced diving systems and modern onboard technology that make it suitable for underwater repairs, salvage, submarine-like tasking, and search-and-rescue roles. Its features will enhance operational readiness in both peacetime and emergency situations.





The vessel has a catamaran hull configuration, chosen for its stability and high efficiency in operations at sea.





With a displacement of approximately 380 tons, DSC A20 is compact yet powerful enough to serve as a reliable diving platform for coastal deployment. Its twin-hull design further ensures excellent maneuverability and endurance.





DSC A20 has been indigenously designed and constructed, complying with the relevant Naval Rules and Regulations of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The hydrodynamic analysis and model testing were executed at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, ensuring high performance and safety standards.





The commissioning of DSC A20 is more than a technical achievement; it is a symbol of India’s shipbuilding capabilities and a step towards self-reliance in naval platforms. These ships are expected to serve as proud flag bearers of the Government’s visionary Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives by reducing dependency on foreign shipbuilders and promoting domestic expertise.





With DSC A20 delivered, four more ships of this class will follow in a phased manner, serving as integral assets for the Navy’s underwater missions. Together, the series of Diving Support Craft will significantly upgrade the Indian Navy’s capacity to conduct diving operations, maritime safety tasks, and harbour and coastal defence missions.





