



India’s strategic engagement with the United States took another step forward this week with Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra meeting US Under Secretary of War, Elbridge Colby, at the Pentagon.





The meeting focused on reviewing the current defence cooperation agenda and identifying actionable pathways for advancing key initiatives already in motion.





Kwatra, in his remarks, stressed the significance of Colby’s deep strategic understanding and reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to leveraging this dialogue to build momentum in the bilateral partnership.





Colby reciprocated by emphasising Washington’s intent to further elevate the “critical defence cooperation” between the two nations, aligning with broader US Indo-Pacific security objectives.





This high-level interaction comes on the heels of the conclusion of Yudh Abhyas 2025, the annual Indo-US military exercise, held in Alaska, which featured intensive joint training between the two armies and demonstrated growing interoperability.





It also follows a series of August engagements, including a senior-level defence dialogue that reviewed procurement issues and reinforced both sides’ intent to expand cooperation in advanced technologies, logistics, and co-production domains.





Separately, the MEA highlighted that foundational defence agreements—such as LEMOA, COMCASA, and BECA—have provided a robust framework for expanding cooperation across multiple verticals including cyber, maritime, aerospace, and defence innovation.





Seen in continuity, these developments point towards a consistent tempo of India-US defence ties marked by operational-level coordination, institutionalised dialogues, and an expanding exercise calendar.





The Pentagon meeting reflects both governments’ shared approach to institutionalise defence-industrial cooperation while enhancing strategic convergence, particularly in light of shared regional security imperatives in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





Base On ANI Report







