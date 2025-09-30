



The Indian Army has unveiled a new advanced anti-drone system during a demonstration at Ambala, showcasing its growing capability to counter the rising threat of hostile unmanned aerial vehicles. The system was presented by Major Varun Jeet Singh, who highlighted its layered approach to neutralising drones across different stages of engagement.





The system integrates surveillance, jamming, and kinetic destruction into a single operational framework. Its primary component is a detection module that can identify hostile drones quickly, providing operators with the ability to track aerial targets in real time. This ensures the Army can react swiftly before drones move deep into sensitive zones.





Once a drone is identified, the system attempts a soft-kill measure using electronic jamming technology. By disrupting the radio frequencies and navigation links that control hostile drones, this first line of defence can render enemy UAVs ineffective, forcing them to crash or return to their base.





If the drone continues to operate despite jamming efforts, the system deploys a hard-kill mechanism, which includes firing precision shots to disable or destroy the aerial threat. This step enhances the system's lethality against drones that may be autonomous or programmed to circumvent electronic interference.





As an additional safeguard, the system features a rocket-based interception option. If the first two measures fail, a rocket is fired to an altitude of about 100–150 meters to engage and eliminate the target drone. This ensures multiple overlapping layers of safety, making it difficult for hostile UAVs to breach the defence shield.





Major Singh emphasised that the system was developed indigenously and brought in from Assam for demonstration at Ambala. Its modular and mobile nature allows deployment across various terrains, enhancing security around sensitive bases, border regions, and high-value installations.





By unveiling this system, the Army has reaffirmed its commitment to countering the evolving drone warfare challenge, which has been increasingly visible in conflict zones worldwide. This multi-layered approach ensures that India can safeguard its assets against surveillance, weaponised drones, and cross-border threats in the coming years.





Based On The Tribune Report







