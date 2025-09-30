



A powerful explosion rocked Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least ten people and injuring 32 others. The blast occurred near the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters on Zarghun Road, one of the city’s high-security areas. Witnesses described the explosion as so intense that it was heard across Model Town and nearby localities, shattering windows of houses and offices in the vicinity.





According to media reports, the explosion originated from an explosive-laden vehicle that detonated as it was turning from Model Town towards Hali Road, near the FC headquarters. Soon after the blast, heavy gunfire broke out in the area, prompting panic as residents rushed for safety. The chaotic scene led to fears of a coordinated assault following the detonation.





Emergency services were immediately dispatched, with rescue workers shifting victims to Civil Hospital and the Trauma Centre in Quetta. Health authorities reported that five individuals died at the site of the blast while another five succumbed to injuries during medical treatment. In addition, 32 others suffered various degrees of injury, with a number of them reported to be in critical condition.





Quetta’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Special Operations, Muhammad Baloch, confirmed that the attack was carried out using a vehicle-borne explosive device. Initial investigations are focused on how the vehicle managed to breach city security checkpoints and approach so close to the FC base before exploding. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the blast site and launched a sweep of the area to trace possible attackers. Two FC personnel were reported among the injured in the combined gunfire and blast incident.





The Balochistan government responded by announcing a state of emergency across hospitals to deal with the mass casualties. Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar stated that intensive care units had been placed on alert, and additional medical staff were called in to assist with the influx of patients. Local authorities also urged citizens to avoid the vicinity of Zarghun Road to allow emergency operations to proceed without disruption.





CCTV footage circulating on social media showed the moment of the explosion, capturing a sudden fireball engulfing the roadway and throwing vehicles off balance. The dramatic visuals reinforced fears among residents that Quetta, already grappling with insurgent violence and repeated militant assaults, remains a high-risk city for such attacks.





Police and intelligence agencies have begun investigations into the nature of the attack and potential perpetrators, although no group immediately claimed responsibility. Quetta has frequently been the target of militant outfits including separatist groups and extremist factions, raising concerns among security experts of a possible escalation in such incidents in the coming weeks.





Based On ANI Report











