



The High Commission of India in London has strongly condemned the act of vandalism against the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square.





The incident occurred just days ahead of the International Day of Non-Violence on October 2, adding symbolic weight to what India described as a "shameful act." The mission said it was not merely an act of vandalism but a targeted attempt to undermine the universal ideals of nonviolence and Gandhi’s legacy.





Through an official post on X, the Indian High Commission confirmed that it has raised the matter forcefully with local UK authorities. Diplomats emphasized that swift action must be taken to identify and hold accountable those responsible. The statement added that an Indian consular team was immediately dispatched to the site to coordinate with British officials and ensure the restoration of the statue to its original condition and dignity.





This is not the first time Indian interests in the UK have witnessed targeted disruptions. Earlier this year, in March, pro-Khalistani protestors staged a demonstration during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar’s visit to London, holding flags and shouting slogans outside Chatham House. The protests drew attention due to their aggressive nature and the breach of security protocols during a high-level diplomatic visit.





Despite the protests, EAM Jaishankar carried out key engagements during his UK visit. He held meetings with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and other senior leaders, where both sides discussed the strengthening of bilateral ties in the areas of defense, trade, and people-to-people relations. The disruption caused by extremist elements, however, remains a recurring concern for India in the UK.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi issued a strong statement condemning the actions of separatist elements. It characterised the demonstrations and vandalism as a misuse of democratic freedoms to promote extremist agendas. The MEA reiterated that India expects the host government to fulfill its diplomatic obligations by ensuring the safety and dignity of visiting Indian dignitaries as well as protecting Indian cultural symbols abroad.





The targeting of the Gandhi statue has heightened concerns about the safety of Indian heritage and diplomatic symbols in London. It underscores the need for greater vigilance by UK agencies to prevent extremist groups from exploiting public spaces.





For India, this incident further strengthens the narrative that separatist elements abroad pose a direct challenge to peaceful democratic discourse, and that stronger cooperation with host nations is essential in countering them.





