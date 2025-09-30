



After Operation Sindoor, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that Pakistan and its intelligence agency, ISI, made significant efforts to create disturbances in Punjab. This includes attempts to spread unrest through increased smuggling of drugs, small arms, and engaging in espionage activities within the state.





Security in Punjab has been heightened substantially in response to these efforts, especially considering the festive season and ongoing security inputs. To counter these threats, seven companies of the Border Security Force have been deployed to border districts, and an additional 50 companies from Punjab police resources have been posted across the state for maintaining law and order.





The police are also actively cracking down on organised crime and have busted 26 terrorist modules since September of the previous year.





DGP Yadav highlighted that Pakistan's strategy to destabilise Punjab includes direct calls from Pakistani intelligence officers to their contacts inside India, particularly in border areas, urging immediate disruptive actions. Punjab Police is on high alert, ensuring a strong visible presence to deter any potential mischief or disturbance.





In parallel efforts aligned with the vision of Nasha Mukt Bharat (Drug-Free India), the Chandigarh Police's Drug Disposal Committee on September 29, 2025, disposed of over 35.383 kg of narcotics seized from 36 NDPS Act cases.





The seizure included opium plants, Heroin, Charas, Ganja, cocaine, and methamphetamine. This disposal was conducted through incineration following all legal and environmental protocols, reflecting the commitment of law enforcement toward a drug-free society.





Security measures in Punjab have been comprehensively reviewed and enhanced post-Operation Sindoor, combining strong counter-terrorism strategies, intensified policing, and a sustained crackdown on organised crime and drug trafficking to maintain peace and harmony in the region.





Based On ANI Report











