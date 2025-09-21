



The Indian Navy is showcased its submarine rescue capabilities in the multinational Exercise Pacific Reach 2025 (XPR 25) held in Singapore from September 15 to 29, 2025.





The Navy’s indigenously built Diving Support Vessel (DSV) INS Nistar, commissioned on July 18, 2025, is the centrepiece of this participation. INS Nistar is 120 meters long with a displacement of 10,000 tons, extending to 134 meters with the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) aboard.





Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, it boasts over 80% indigenous components, reflecting India’s push for self-reliance in defence shipbuilding.





INS Nistar serves a dual role: conducting deep-sea diving operations to clear depths and acting as the mothership for the DSRV, facilitating submarine rescue operations.





It is equipped with advanced systems including Side Scan Sonar, work and observation-class ROVs, and expansive deep-sea diving equipment.





During the exercise, INS Nistar and the Submarine Rescue Unit East of the Indian Navy will engage in multiple intervention and rescue operations in the South China Sea, demonstrating operational readiness and interoperability with navies from over 40 participating nations.





Exercise Pacific Reach is globally recognised as the most comprehensive collaborative submarine rescue exercise. It comprises two phases: a harbour phase focused on discussions, subject matter expert exchanges, and medical symposiums, followed by the sea phase with live rescue drills and simulated emergency interventions.





“It’s a matter of great pride to be participating in XPR 25, which is globally recognised as the most comprehensive and collaborative exercise dedicated to submarine rescue in the world… Our presence here in the exercise reflects upon our enduring commitment towards safeguarding the lives of submariners, not just of our Navy but also of other navies who may require assistance at sea… We, from the SRU-E are presently here exercising in Singapore, embarked on INS Nistar. The unit is embarked along with its Deep Submergence Rescue vessel (DSRV)…,” Captain Vikas Gautam, officer-in-charge of SRU-E, Eastern Naval Command, told the news agency.





India’s participation underlines its commitment to safeguarding submariners’ lives both regionally and globally, reflecting growing maritime capabilities and enhancing cooperation with international naval forces.





The commanding officers have expressed pride in contributing to such a prestigious exercise, emphasising India’s dedication to humanitarian assistance and rapid response in submarine emergencies.





INS Nistar’s induction and role in this multinational event significantly boost India's stature in underwater rescue operations and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives in defence production.





Through this exercise, India aims to refine its submarine rescue protocols and strengthen strategic ties in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain.





Agencies







