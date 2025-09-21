



Donald Trump has once again reignited controversy by asserting that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for what he described as “ending seven wars,” prominently including the India-Pakistan conflict.





Speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder’s Dinner, Trump claimed his diplomacy through trade halted military escalations between New Delhi and Islamabad, particularly stressing his intervention by warning both nuclear-armed nations that continued conflict would jeopardise trade with Washington.





He presented this as the foundation of his peace-brokering strategy, which he insisted applied successfully to other rivalries as well, such as Thailand-Cambodia, Armenia-Azerbaijan, Kosovo-Serbia, Israel-Iran, Egypt-Ethiopia, and Rwanda-Congo. According to Trump, 60% of these tensions stopped “because of trade” and his leverage-driven approach to diplomacy.





He went further to say that while the world pressures him to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, his earlier “seven successes” are being overshadowed, and that he should technically be entitled to a Nobel Prize for each one.





Turning specifically to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Trump expressed disappointment in President Vladimir Putin, whom he accused of prolonging the bloodshed despite Trump’s personal rapport and past appeals, including during a summit in Alaska.





He reiterated his longstanding claim that the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 would never have happened under his leadership, pointing out that during his presidency, such escalations were absent. He further linked U.S. energy policy to the conflict, arguing that increased American oil drilling would reduce global energy prices and thereby undercut Russia’s war financing, effectively forcing Moscow to relent.





Trump maintained that Russian forces are suffering higher casualty rates than Ukraine’s and stressed that Putin has “let him down” by not accepting opportunities for de-escalation. His remarks also mirrored his political narrative that his presidency shielded the world from fresh wars, contrasting it with his successor’s tenure which saw the Ukraine crisis escalate into one of the largest wars in Europe since World War II.





Despite acknowledging that Ukraine has mounted strong counteroffensives, including incursions into Russia’s Kursk oblast in 2024, he insisted peace could still be achieved under him, framing his potential return to the White House as central to ending the conflict.





The broader implication of Trump’s claims reflects his broader campaign positioning—casting himself simultaneously as a global dealmaker, peace-bringer, and victim of under-recognition by international institutions like the Nobel Committee.



