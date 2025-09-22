







India’s plan to deploy 119 Earth Observation (EO) satellites by 2040 signals one of the largest space infrastructure programs in its history, with an estimated investment between ₹40,000 to ₹70,000 crore.





These satellites will cover a wide mass spectrum — from lightweight sub-100 kg payloads to advanced over-1,000 kg platforms.





Former ISRO scientists estimate the requirement of 50–90 rocket launches over the next 15 years, which is far beyond ISRO’s current launch capacity. At the National Space Meet 2.0, ISRO detailed a roadmap of 103 EO satellites and 16 technology demonstrators, underscoring how scale and speed must now match ambition.





ISRO officials and consultants acknowledge that the agency’s production capacity alone cannot deliver this programme. Industrial-scale manufacturing led by the private sector is essential.





A consortium has already secured a mandate to build and operate 12 EO satellites, hinting at the early emergence of commercial participation. The proposed “Space City” in Andhra Pradesh may provide the foundation for a manufacturing hub of satellites, rockets, and space systems.





Experts propose a triad model to ensure sustainability. ISRO provides technical oversight, private companies handle bulk satellite manufacturing and operations, and academic institutions feed research talent and capability. This three-pronged partnership can create the backbone of a scalable EO ecosystem.





India possesses the base technology and capacity to source external expertise if required. The bigger challenge lies in defining viable business models. Without clarity on customers, applications, and revenue paths, private players will hesitate. Agriculture forecasting, disaster management, environmental monitoring, and defence are seen as major potential markets.





International competitors such as the US, China, and Europe have successfully employed government-supported anchor tenancy, buy-back mechanisms, and subsidies to establish sustainable EO industries. Experts argue India must adapt such models through real-world execution rather than policy rhetoric.





For India to secure a competitive global position, a structured national EO framework is essential. This includes:





A coherent National Earth Observation strategy. Innovative techno-commercial contracting models. Risk-sharing templates between government and industry. Tax and funding incentives for EO start-ups. Clear university–industry partnerships. Transparent policies on data access, sharing, and monetisation.





This is ISRO’s third comprehensive long-term mission planning attempt since 1991 and 2002, when earlier 10-year and 25-year roadmaps were laid out but fell short of targets. Experts argue that this time the difference must come from execution and structural reforms to avoid past pitfalls.





The next 15 years will be decisive as the global EO market grows fiercely competitive. Established constellations from the US, Europe, and China already hold dominance. For India, the question is no longer capability, but scale and speed of delivery. Execution through private sector leadership — potentially handling 80% of satellites and launchers — could make the ambitious target achievable.





India now stands on the threshold of evolving from a space-faring nation into a genuine space-powered economy. EO will not only strengthen national development and climate resilience but also enhance security and economic competitiveness. Yet, the outcome rests on turning vision into reality through policy clarity, executional strength, and ecosystem-wide collaboration.





