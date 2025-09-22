



Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, began a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka from September 22 to 25 with a strong emphasis on reinforcing Indo-Sri Lankan maritime security cooperation and regional stability in the Indian Ocean.





His itinerary includes high-level interactions with Sri Lankan leadership, notably Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, along with the three Service Chiefs and senior defence officials, to deliberate on strengthening defence cooperation through capability enhancement, joint training, and operational coordination.





A significant highlight of the visit is Admiral Tripathi’s participation in the 12th Galle Dialogue 2025, an international maritime conference in Colombo, themed around the evolving maritime outlook of the Indian Ocean amidst changing geopolitical and security dynamics.





The trip underscores India’s consistent efforts to deepen defence relations with Sri Lanka, built on shared strategic trust and a common vision under the doctrine of ‘MAHASAGAR.’





The two navies maintain robust engagement through an extensive framework that includes the Sri Lanka-India Naval Exercise (SLINEX), regular Staff Talks, Annual Defence Dialogues, Passage Exercises, and Hydrography cooperation, in addition to joint participation in multilateral platforms such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, MILAN, Colombo Security Conclave, and Goa Maritime Conclave.





These sustained exchanges not only enhance interoperability but also consolidate regional maritime architecture by addressing challenges ranging from non-traditional threats to strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific.





By reaffirming the centrality of India-Sri Lanka naval cooperation, Admiral Tripathi’s engagements seek to translate historical bonds of trust into operational depth, fostering an environment of shared maritime security.





The visit symbolizes India’s proactive role in ensuring peace, stability, and free navigation in the Indian Ocean, positioning Colombo as a critical partner in India’s maritime outreach and strengthening the collective resolve against emerging security challenges in the region.





Agencies







