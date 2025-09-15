



Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp political attack on the Congress during a public meeting, accusing it of aligning with forces hostile to India’s security. He alleged that the Congress party, instead of standing by the Indian Army, has supported terrorists “groomed by Pakistan” and protected infiltrators and anti-national groups. His remarks were aimed at framing Congress as a party undermining national security and prioritizing anti-India narratives.





The Prime Minister contrasted the BJP’s infrastructure record in Assam with decades of Congress rule. He claimed that while Congress governments managed to build only three bridges over the Brahmaputra, the BJP-led dispensation had constructed six such bridges in just the last ten years. This comparison was presented as evidence of the BJP’s infrastructure push and its commitment to Northeast development.





Highlighting local governance, Modi praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for evicting infiltrators from encroached lands. He noted that these lands had been restored to local farmers, enabling them to resume cultivation and strengthening rural livelihood. By linking this with the BJP’s national security narrative, Modi connected infiltrator eviction to both economic empowerment and regional security.





Modi also emphasised India’s emergence as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, citing Assam’s current 13 percent growth rate. He attributed this to the effectiveness of the so-called “double-engine government” model, where the state and Centre work in synergy to push development initiatives. This theme was positioned as part of the BJP’s larger electoral pitch of cooperative governance.





The Prime Minister envisioned Assam as a key player in the future of the Indian economy. He pointed out efforts to develop the state into a health hub with upgraded hospital networks and emerging healthcare infrastructure. He also stressed the growing role of the Northeast in realizing the larger national dream of “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, reiterating his government’s intent to position the region as a growth engine.





