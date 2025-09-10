



ISRO has officially transferred its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) technology to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), marking the 100th Technology Transfer Agreement (ToT) facilitated by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).





This transfer aims to democratise access to SSLV manufacturing within India and support the country's goal of becoming a global provider of affordable, reliable satellite launch services.





The technology transfer process is planned to be completed within 24 months, with the first SSLV rocket produced by HAL expected to be ready for launch in 2027. HAL was selected through a competitive process managed by IN-SPACe and was announced as the successful bidder in June 2025.





During the transition period, ISRO will provide comprehensive training and technical support to HAL, covering both commercial and technological expertise. The agreement also covers two SSLV missions, enabling HAL to gain full operational capability for independent SSLV production.





The SSLV is designed specifically for launching micro, mini, and nano satellites, capable of placing payloads up to 500 kg into low Earth orbit (400-500 km altitude). It offers low-cost, rapid turnaround, and on-demand launch capability, which is ideal for the growing global small satellite market. By transferring this technology, India aims to bolster its commercial space industry with a self-reliant launch ecosystem, enhancing its ability to meet domestic demands and compete internationally.





HAL plans to build two SSLV prototypes within the next two years, then scale production to manufacture 6 to 12 SSLVs annually starting in 2027. The company sees this initiative as a strategic pivot from being primarily a component supplier to becoming a comprehensive launch service provider.





This move also opens opportunities for Indian MSMEs, start-ups, and the broader industrial ecosystem. The SSLV technology transfer contract also gives HAL non-exclusive, non-transferable rights to the design, manufacturing, quality control, integration, launch operations, post-flight analysis, training, and support related to SSLV.





Despite HAL’s significant existing commitments, including large defence production orders, the company has indicated it has created separate capacities and capabilities to support this space program, including partnerships with private firms as vendors





ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan emphasised that this technology transfer is a key part of India’s liberalised, dynamic commercial space sector and will define the next phase of deep-tech collaboration in the country’s space industry.





IN-SPACe Chairman Dr. Pawan Kumar Goenka called this a "vital leap" that strengthens India’s position in the global satellite launch market, reflecting the government's vision to elevate India as a leading player for affordable satellite launch services worldwide.





HAL's acquisition of SSLV technology from ISRO represents a strategic milestone in India's efforts to expand its domestic launch capabilities, commercialise space technology, and compete effectively in the expanding small satellite launch market globally, with first HAL-produced SSLV launch targeted by August 2027.





Agencies







