



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, sharply critiquing the UN's current paralysis in effectively managing the world's two major ongoing conflicts—the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.





He questioned how the UN has lived up to global expectations and highlighted that the organisation remains "gridlocked" when peace is threatened by conflicts and human rights violations. Jaishankar emphasised that this deadlock diminishes faith in multilateralism and weakens the UN’s role as a platform for collective international action.





Jaishankar underscored the erosion of trust in international cooperation amid "tariff volatility" and uncertain market access, which pressures nations to resort to de-risking strategies—reducing their dependence on limited sources or markets.





He noted that challenges extend into technology controls, critical mineral supply chains, maritime security, and restrictions on an evolving global workplace. Despite these complex global economic and security issues, he questioned whether the world is progressing toward greater cooperation and criticised the UN’s limited impact so far.





He painted a sobering picture of the current UN's state by noting the organisation’s failure to deliver on key global agendas like Sustainable Development Goals and climate justice, where commitments have been recirculated without tangible progress. He lamented how political interference and economic pressures undermine understanding and respect among member states, impeding the UN’s ability to forge common ground at critical junctures.





In particular, Jaishankar called attention to India’s ongoing fight against terrorism, labelling Pakistan as the "epicentre of global terrorism" and stressing that deeper international cooperation is essential. He urged the choking of terror financing and the sanctioning of prominent terrorists, warning that countries condoning terror sponsorship will face consequences.





This call highlights the urgency of addressing terrorism as a shared global threat through stronger multilateral action.





Jaishankar called for urgent reform of the UN Security Council, pushing for both permanent and non-permanent membership expansion to make it more representative of the present-day world order. He stated India’s readiness to shoulder greater responsibilities in a reformed council that better reflects global realities, emphasising the need for the Global South to actively contribute and motivate change.





Summarising his address, Jaishankar urged world leaders to "stay strong, hold firm, and deepen friendships" in these challenging times. He stressed that international cooperation must prevail since "islands of prosperity cannot flourish in an ocean of turbulence." He ended with a hopeful vision that the ninth decade of the UN should be "one of leadership and hope," with reformed multilateralism as the path forward for the organisation to regain relevance and deliver results.





This message comes against the backdrop of the UN’s struggle to pass resolutions on the Ukraine conflict and Gaza, with the Security Council often paralysed by vetoes, and the General Assembly revealing deep global divisions. The limited humanitarian aid and the continuing violence in these conflict zones underscore the UN’s current crisis of effectiveness.





Jaishankar’s speech at the 80th UNGA session presents a candid assessment of the UN’s gridlock amid significant international conflicts and stresses the urgent need for reform and revitalised global cooperation to address the multifaceted crises undermining peace, development, and human rights worldwide.





Based On ANI Report







