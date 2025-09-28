



The MiG-21, inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the early 1960s, was officially decommissioned after serving for more than six decades. Despite being unfairly branded with terms like “flying coffin” and “widow-maker,” newly presented data confirms it was one of the safest fighters in the IAF’s inventory. The fighter was phased out not because of safety issues, but because its technical life had come to an end, reported Ajay Sura of TOI.





Former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Retd) revealed that the MiG-21 had logged 15,84,522 flying hours with 468 accidents, translating into an accident rate of 2.95. This figure is comparable to the MiG-23 (2.95) and MiG-27 (3.04), while being lower than the Hunter (4.26) and the Gnat (6.88). The numbers clearly prove that the MiG-21’s safety record does not align with the negative perception created over time.





The reputation of the MiG-21 as a “flying coffin” largely stemmed from its long service life and the inevitable attrition of aircraft operating in large numbers over decades. Nearly every IAF fighter from the 1960s through the 1990s witnessed accident rates at different times, but the MiG-21 became a particular target because of its ubiquity in the fleet.





Dhanoa stressed that unlike the U.S.-made F-104 Starfighter, which was retired due to genuine safety concerns, the MiG-21 is being withdrawn purely because it has reached the limit of its operational life cycle.





During the final ceremony marking its retirement, the commanding officers of No. 23 and No. 28 Squadrons presented the Form 700 logbooks to the Chief of Air Staff. This exhaustive record of every repair, inspection, and maintenance performed on the aircraft symbolised the end of service for the supersonic icon. The handover represented closure for a jet that was once the backbone of India’s air defence for decades.





The MiG-21 leaves behind an unmatched combat record in the subcontinent. It played decisive roles in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, where it downed several adversary aircraft, and continued to be relevant in later conflicts. Notably, in 2019, it made international headlines when a MiG-21 Bison piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 during the Balakot airstrike aftermath. This cemented its reputation as the “F-16 Killer” and highlighted how modernisation and pilot training had kept the jet formidable even in the 21st century.





For generations of IAF pilots, the MiG-21 was more than a machine — it was a gateway into high-performance supersonic combat. Pilots often described their bond with the aircraft as deeply personal, recalling its raw speed, agility, and resilience. Its design simplicity, adaptability, and combat-proven record ensured that it shaped Indian air doctrine for decades.





The MiG-21 thus signs off with dignity, remembered not as a “flying coffin,” but as an enduring legend that defined India’s air power through wars, crises, and deterrence. It retires as a symbol of resilience, service, and unmatched historical significance for the Indian Air Force.





Below is a tabular comparison of the accident rates and service records for the MiG-21 and its contemporary Indian Air Force fighters. This summarises their relative safety and operational scope based on the latest official data.





Aircraft Type Total Flying Hours Accidents Accident Rate MiG-21 1,584,522 468 2.95 Gnat Not Available 92 6.88 Hunter Not Available 86 4.26 MiG-23 Not Available 69 2.95 MiG-27 Not Available 64 3.04





This table demonstrates that the MiG-21’s accident rate is among the lowest in its class, supporting official statements that it was one of the safest fighters in the IAF inventory and debunking the “flying coffin” narrative.





Based On TOI Report







