



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New York, stressing the grouping’s role in strengthening multilateralism at a time when the global order faces significant turbulence.





He underscored that BRICS has remained a "strong voice of reason and constructive change" even as multilateral frameworks face pressures.





In his address, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of reinforcing the principles of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy, and adherence to international law. He stressed that BRICS must demonstrate its commitment to a stable and balanced international environment, particularly as geopolitical rivalries and conflicts continue to disrupt global peace.





A strong focus of the discussions was on institutional reforms, with Jaishankar reiterating BRICS’ long-standing call for comprehensive changes in global governance structures, especially reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He emphasised that the world’s principal multilateral institutions must become more representative, inclusive, and effective in addressing the challenges of the 21st century.





On economic matters, Jaishankar warned against the growing risks posed by protectionist policies, tariff volatility, and non-tariff barriers, which could undercut global trade flows. He asserted that BRICS collectively must safeguard and defend the multilateral trading system to ensure fair and open global commerce.





Technology and innovation were identified as key drivers of the next phase of BRICS cooperation. Jaishankar underscored India’s priority to leverage digital transformation, startups, sustainable development models, and new-age innovation for strengthening collaboration within the bloc. As India holds the Chairship of BRICS this year, Jaishankar outlined specific focus areas such as food and energy security, climate action, and development partnerships.





On the sidelines, Jaishankar also participated in the IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The three countries strongly reaffirmed their united demand for transformative reforms of the UN Security Council. Discussions also touched upon enhancing intra-IBSA cooperation through initiatives like the IBSA Academic Forum, maritime exercises, funding mechanisms, and trade expansion.





He additionally co-chaired the India–CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, alongside Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio of Colombia. The two sides committed to deepening cooperation in agriculture, health, trade, disaster relief, and capacity building.





They also explored new areas of strategic relevance, including artificial intelligence, space, critical minerals, renewable energy, and clean technologies. Both sides aligned on the urgent need to reform global multilateral institutions to better reflect the interests of the Global South.





Jaishankar continued his engagements with several bilateral meetings during the high-level UN General Assembly week. He met with counterparts including Foreign Minister Sugiono of Indonesia, Sergey Lavrov of Russia, Paul Chet Greene of Antigua and Barbuda, Mario Lubetkin of Uruguay, and Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio of Colombia. These discussions allowed India to reinforce its diplomatic outreach across Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, and strategic partners like Russia.





Based On ANI Report







