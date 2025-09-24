



Jordan is actively seeking to strengthen its economic partnership with India, with a focus on attracting investments in high-growth sectors including information technology (IT), artificial intelligence (AI), pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and green energy.





According to Youssef Abdelghani, Jordan’s Ambassador to India, the West Asian nation views Indian companies as key partners in driving innovation and sustainable growth.





Ambassador Abdelghani emphasised that Jordan and India enjoy strong historical and diplomatic ties, rooted in mutual respect and shared values since the establishment of full diplomatic relations in 1950.





He underlined that bilateral trade between the two countries currently surpasses USD 3 billion annually, highlighting both the scale and resilience of the relationship. Notably, Indian investments in Jordan also amount to more than USD 3 billion, reflecting confidence in Jordan’s economic stability and business environment.





India has emerged as Jordan’s fourth-largest trading partner in 2023-24, with bilateral trade reaching USD 2.8 billion, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This growth trajectory has made economic cooperation a central pillar of the relationship. Jordan now aims to attract further Indian participation in priority industries where both nations can benefit from joint ventures, knowledge exchange, and new market opportunities.





The Ambassador expressed optimism about the future of this partnership, describing the bilateral economic outlook as “promising.” This sentiment highlights Jordan’s readiness to position itself as a hub for sustainable industries while leveraging India’s expertise in digital transformation, pharmaceuticals, and renewable technologies to diversify its economy.





In a sign of growing institutional cooperation, the Foreign Office Consultation (FoC) between India and Jordan was held in Amman in April 2025. Chaired by senior officials from both sides—Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, and Majed T. Qatarneh, Secretary-General of Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs—the talks covered a wide spectrum of bilateral relations. Discussions included political-security cooperation, regional stability, economic ties, and people-to-people connections.





The consultations also reaffirmed the commitment of both governments to pursue a diversified economic agenda. They emphasised the importance of advancing mutual investments, supporting technology-driven industries, and encouraging cultural and academic exchanges. This was symbolised by Secretary Chatterjee’s engagement with the Indian diaspora in Jordan, as well as business and academic groups invested in advancing the bilateral partnership.





A key milestone in the relationship is the India-Jordan Centre for Excellence in IT at Al-Hussein Technical University (HTU) in Amman. Established with Indian assistance, this institution underscores India’s role in building Jordan’s capacity in technology and digital education. It serves as a practical example of how cooperation in IT and related sectors can yield long-term benefits for both countries.





Looking ahead, Jordan’s commitment to attracting Indian firms in technology-driven and sustainable industries points to a strategic pivot towards sectors with lasting global demand. By leveraging its regional position in West Asia and India’s innovation-driven economy, both countries stand to achieve deeper integration, enhanced trade, and robust investment-driven growth in the years to come.





Based On ANI Report







