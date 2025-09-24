



The Indian Navy is set to commission its second state-of-the-art Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), INS Androth, on October 6 at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command. This induction marks another step in expanding the Navy’s specialised coastal defence and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.





Indigenous Construction And Significance





INS Androth has been constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd., Kolkata, with more than 80 percent indigenous components, reinforcing India’s pursuit of Atmanirbharta in defence production. Its design and construction were supervised by the Directorate of Ship Production and the Warship Overseeing Team in Kolkata. The ship was formally handed over to the Navy on September 13, underscoring the timely execution of the program.





Legacy And Naming





The name Androth carries significant strategic importance, derived from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago. This naming highlights India’s focus on safeguarding its expansive maritime zones, particularly the western seaboard and island territories. The new vessel also honours the legacy of its predecessor, INS Androth (P69), which rendered dedicated service for over 27 years before its decommissioning. By bestowing the same name on the modern warship, the Navy preserves historical continuity while embracing technological advancement.





Capabilities And Role





Fitted with advanced weapon and sensor suites, alongside modern communication systems, INS Androth is designed to effectively detect, track, and neutralise underwater threats. It is powered by waterjet propulsion, which provides enhanced maneuverability in shallow waters — a crucial requirement for operations near coastlines and island chains.





The ship has been configured for multi-role operations. Beyond its primary anti-submarine warfare function, it can execute maritime surveillance, search and rescue tasks, and coastal defence missions across the full spectrum of low-to-medium intensity threats. These versatile capabilities make it a key asset for tightening India’s defensive grid in littoral zones.





INS Androth is the second vessel in the series of sixteen ASW-SWC ships being inducted into the Navy. The first of the series, INS Arnala, was commissioned in June this year at Visakhapatnam by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. Together, these vessels are slated to replace the ageing Abhay-class ASW corvettes, filling a critical capability niche with more modernised and specialised platforms.





With its induction, the Androth strengthens India’s maritime security framework, particularly in the coastal waters vulnerable to submarine incursions.





At a broader level, the ship symbolises the steady advancement of domestic shipbuilding capabilities and India’s firm commitment to building world-class warships through indigenous efforts. The development of the ASW-SWC class also boosts employment opportunities in the domestic shipbuilding ecosystem while enhancing the Navy’s operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.





