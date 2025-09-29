



Kenya’s Navy Commander, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour in New Delhi on September 29, 2025. His visit to India, scheduled from September 28 to October 2, underscores the growing defence cooperation and strengthening of bilateral military ties between the two nations.





During his trip, Major General Otieno also paid tribute at the National War Memorial, honouring the sacrifices of India’s armed forces.





According to Kenya’s Ministry of Defence, Major General Otieno is currently serving as the 14th Commander of the Kenya Navy. His military career spans 37 years, marked by pivotal contributions to maritime security operations, peacekeeping missions under the United Nations, and strategic modernization of Kenya’s naval forces.





His leadership is viewed as a continuation of Kenya’s maritime strengthening in the Western Indian Ocean region, where piracy, smuggling, and maritime security remain critical challenges.





India and Kenya share a long-standing historical bond rooted in their collective struggle against colonialism. Thousands of Indians supported and contributed to Kenya’s freedom struggle, creating a foundation for enduring bilateral goodwill. This shared past has transformed into a robust and multi-faceted partnership today, extending from defence and maritime cooperation to trade, investment, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people connectivity.





Earlier in June 2025, defence cooperation took on a commemorative dimension when Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Roselinda Soipan Tuya, jointly inaugurated the India-Africa Commemorative War Memorial Pillar at Mile 27 in Taita Taveta County, Kenya. The memorial honours both Indian and Kenyan soldiers who laid down their lives during the world wars, further deepening symbolic ties between the two countries.





India-Kenya naval interactions have also gained momentum. During a port call at Mombasa on September 25, ships from the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul, and ICGS Sarathi) engaged in a wide range of joint activities with their Kenyan counterparts. These included yoga sessions, a naval band performance, and professional interactions designed to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding.





On board INS Shardul, Indian naval officers hosted a deck reception and held discussions with senior officers of the Kenyan Navy, reinforcing operational cooperation and maritime partnership. Such exchanges reflect New Delhi’s broader vision of strengthening security partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region, where Kenya serves as a vital maritime partner on the Eastern coast of Africa.





This visit by Major General Otieno comes at a critical juncture when India is seeking to expand its defence diplomacy in Africa, while Kenya is modernizing its naval capabilities to counter emerging maritime threats.





The engagements during the visit are expected to further enhance bilateral trust and open avenues for deeper cooperation in shipbuilding, naval training, and maritime domain awareness.





