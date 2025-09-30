



Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), one of South Korea’s leading shipbuilders, has formally entered the Indian shipbuilding market through a strategic partnership with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) in Gujarat.





The collaboration was announced on September 29, 2025, and marks a significant milestone in India’s maritime development roadmap aimed at transforming the country into one of the world’s top shipbuilding nations by 2047.





SDHI, India’s largest shipyard, holds nearly 30 percent of the country’s shipbuilding capacity and manages the nation’s largest dry dock.





It has the infrastructure to support large-scale maritime projects, including the construction of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and complex offshore facilities. By joining forces with SHI, SDHI strengthens its technological capability, while Samsung secures an operational base within India’s fast-growing logistics and maritime ecosystem.





Under the agreement, both companies will explore joint endeavours in engineering, procurement, and project management across multiple domains of shipbuilding. This includes commercial vessels, offshore platforms, and potentially defence-related projects in the longer term. Samsung plans to use SDHI’s facilities as a regional hub to expand its footprint, benefiting from India’s market demand and government-backed incentives.





India’s shipbuilding sector is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4 percent between 2025 and 2030, driven by growing demand in maritime logistics and coastal shipping. With the government setting an ambitious target of acquiring 1,000 new commercial vessels within the next decade, opportunities for global shipbuilders like Samsung are bound to increase substantially.





The Indian government has prioritised shipbuilding under its maritime vision for 2047. In December 2024, senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways visited Samsung’s Geoje shipyard in South Korea to explore areas of collaboration, signalling the intent to build strong industry partnerships. To provide direct support, the 2025 Union Budget proposed a USD 3 billion Maritime Development Fund, designed to promote shipbuilding, ship repair, and associated infrastructure.





For India, the collaboration ensures faster access to advanced shipbuilding technologies while reducing dependence on foreign imports. It also aligns with the government’s larger ambition to establish India as a global maritime hub.





For Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries, the partnership offers a direct entry into one of the fastest-growing shipping markets globally, diversifying its portfolio beyond East Asia.





Commenting on the partnership, Namgung Geum-sung, Vice President of SHI, highlighted that combining Korean shipbuilding expertise with India’s expanding market presence represents a model collaboration. He emphasised that Samsung Heavy Industries plans to leverage long-term opportunities in India to drive growth and innovation.





Based On ANI Report







