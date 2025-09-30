



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in New York on September 29, 2025, marking a significant step in rebuilding diplomatic ties between India and Canada.





Jaishankar welcomed the recent appointment of High Commissioners to each other's capitals, calling it a "welcome step" in strengthening relations. The meeting involved discussions on further steps to enhance cooperation and diplomatic engagement. Jaishankar also expressed eagerness to welcome FM Anand in India soon.





This interaction was part of Jaishankar's broader engagements during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where he actively participated in multilateral and bilateral meetings with global leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Jaishankar summarised the conclusion of the UNGA High-Level Week along with his team at the Indian Mission at the UN.





At the UNGA, Jaishankar spoke on various global issues, emphasising the need for countries to build capacities, focus on self-reliance, and foster south-south cooperation in response to changing global dynamics.





He highlighted technology, multipolarity, and self-reliance as crucial elements of India's strategic approach. On workforce issues, he noted the emerging need for a global workforce distributed across regions due to demographic demands and economic realities, while acknowledging political debates around labour mobility.





Jaishankar also addressed trade, pointing out that physical and digital advancements have facilitated smoother trade interactions despite challenges, and forecasted new and diverse trade arrangements among countries with evolving partnerships. He emphasised India’s readiness to assume greater global responsibilities and its focus on building national capacities applicable to other nations.





The India-Canada ties had experienced strain following allegations in 2023 related to the killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada, leading to diplomatic tensions and reciprocal diplomatic expulsions.





However, under new Canadian leadership including Prime Minister Mark Carney and Foreign Minister Anita Anand, the relationship has shown positive signs of normalisation. Both sides have resumed diplomatic dialogue, reinstated high commissioners, and are seeking to rebuild trust. Upcoming in October is expected to be FM Anand’s visit to India, further solidifying these diplomatic improvements.





The meeting between Jaishankar and Anand at the UNGA, combined with India's broader diplomatic activity, signals a phase of rebuilding and strengthening diplomatic and strategic ties between India and Canada after a period of tension and mistrust. This reflects the evolving geopolitics and the importance both countries place on cooperation anchored in democratic values, rule of law, and respect for sovereignty.





Based On ANI Report







