



The Indian Air Force (IAF) formally retired its iconic MiG-21 fighter jet fleet on September 26, 2025, after 63 years of distinguished service at a decommissioning ceremony held at Chandigarh Air Base.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi attended the event, which marked the closing of a remarkable chapter in India’s military aviation history.





The MiG-21 was inducted into the IAF in 1963, becoming India’s first supersonic fighter jet and earning the nickname ‘First Supersonics’ through its first squadron, 28 Squadron, formed at Chandigarh. This aircraft became the backbone of the IAF’s fighter fleet for six decades, participating decisively in multiple conflicts including the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, where it notably helped deliver strikes such as the rocket and bomb attack on the Governor’s residence in Dhaka contributing to Pakistan’s surrender.





The MiG-21’s combat legacy includes engagements with Pakistani aircraft such as the F-104 Starfighter in the 1970s and later facing F-16s as recently as 2019. It also played active roles in the Kargil conflict of 1999 and strikes like Balakot in 2019. More than a combat aircraft, it was a critical training platform for generations of Indian fighter pilots, shaping the expertise and confidence of the IAF’s air warriors.





The retirement ceremony featured a symbolic last flight by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flying the MiG-21 in a “Cloud Formation” over Chandigarh. The event included aerobatic displays in Badal and Panther formations, a Jaguar aircraft interception, a drill by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team, para landings by Akash Ganga, and concluded with a ceremonial water-cannon salute honoring the aircraft.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the MiG-21’s unmatched legacy, remarking on its versatility and the deep attachment the country and the air force have for the jet. He praised the dedication of pilots, technicians, engineers, and ground staff who maintained its operational readiness across decades.





With the MiG-21’s retirement, the IAF’s squadron strength temporarily reduces, currently standing at 29 squadrons compared to the sanctioned 42. To fill this gap and modernize India’s air power, indigenous HAL TEJAS fighter jets are being inducted in growing numbers, including the upcoming advanced TEJAS MK-1A variant. The TEJAS is expected to carry forward the MiG-21’s legacy with improved combat capabilities, modern avionics, and multi-role versatility, marking a transition towards greater self-reliance in defence technology.





Overall, the MiG-21 retires as a symbol of courage, resilience, and national pride, leaving behind a lasting impact on India’s aerial defence and pilot training that will influence generations to come.





