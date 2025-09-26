



Brightcom Group Ltd has taken a significant step in diversifying into the defence sector by signing a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US-based defence manufacturer CQT Weapon Systems.





The pact aims to combine Brightcom’s strength in artificial intelligence and software solutions with CQT’s proven expertise in defence hardware manufacturing. This collaboration sets the stage for co-developing advanced tactical equipment and AI-powered systems designed to meet next-generation battlefield requirements.





Brightcom Group’s recently established defence arm, Brightcom Defence, played a central role in finalizing this partnership. The defence subsidiary is positioning itself as a major technology-led player by leveraging AI and autonomous systems in the rapidly expanding global defence ecosystem. The collaboration reflects a shift in strategy from being solely a digital technology company to a dual-focus entity addressing both civilian and military technology markets.





Acknowledging the material importance of the new defence trajectory, Brightcom’s Board of Directors has deferred its annual general meeting (AGM), originally scheduled for September 28, 2025. The postponement allows the company to present the new partnership and defence division roadmap to shareholders for approval. A revised date for the AGM will be communicated later. This move underscores the high priority Brightcom attaches to the defence pivot.





As part of this defence push, Brightcom Defence unveiled its portfolio of indigenously developed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The line-up includes:





Raven: A long-endurance UAV optimized for strategic intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

Helix Series: High-speed, mini-UAVs designed for rapid-deployment missions.

Thunderbolt: A tactical strike drone-bomber intended for precision attack roles.

Tiburon And Mini Tiburon: Fixed-wing reconnaissance UAVs catering to diversified mission sets.





These UAVs are all integrated through Brightcom’s proprietary Maestro OS, an AI-powered defence operating system designed to provide a unified command and control interface.





The Maestro OS exemplifies Brightcom’s pivot to leveraging artificial intelligence in defence technology. It enables seamless integration, mission orchestration, and autonomous capabilities across UAV platforms. The emphasis on software-backed operational command solutions differentiates Brightcom Defence in a sector traditionally dominated by hardware-focused players.





The partnership and product launch come at an opportune moment. The global AI and analytics in the military market is expected to reach USD 35.78 billion by 2034, reflecting strong demand for autonomous and AI-integrated defence solutions.





For India in particular, this aligns with the government’s strategic focus on defence indigenisation and higher allocation in the defence budget. The combination of domestic needs and export potential could provide Brightcom Defence with a competitive edge.





By moving into UAVs and AI-enabled defence solutions, Brightcom Group significantly broadens its revenue base beyond IT services and advertising technologies. The collaboration with CQT Weapon Systems embeds credibility and manufacturing depth into its plans, targeting not just the Indian market but also global defence customers.





This positions Brightcom Defence as an emerging contender in the AI-driven warfare domain, where demand for intelligent drones, autonomous systems, and integrated command software is rapidly expanding.





