



Donald Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, highlighted the “incredible relationship” and “deep friendship” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump during his Senate confirmation hearing, presenting the leaders’ personal rapport as a defining asset for bilateral ties.





Gor stated that Trump consistently praised Modi, even during periods of trade friction, marking out their bond as “unique” among global leaders.





Gor, the 38-year-old Director of Presidential Personnel, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that India is “a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond,” emphasizing geopolitical, economic, and military dimensions. He stressed the Indo-Pacific’s importance and described India’s military capabilities, geographic stature, and economic growth as integral for regional stability and prosperity.





Addressing the strategic agenda, Gor underscored defence and security cooperation as top priorities, should he be confirmed Ambassador. He noted, “If confirmed, I will prioritize deepening defence and security cooperation with India,” paralleling Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks that India is “one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world”.





Gor’s testimony came amid US–India trade tensions, including recent 50 percent tariffs imposed by Washington on Indian exports, which have been linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil—an issue the US claims supports Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine. Despite these frictions, Gor reaffirmed the necessity of robust ties and strategic endurance.





If confirmed, Sergio Gor would be the youngest US Ambassador to India, succeeding Eric Garcetti. Gor’s nomination signals a continued emphasis on personal diplomacy and proactive strategic engagement between the two countries.





Based On ANI Report







