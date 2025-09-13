

Hillel Neuer, a human rights lawyer and executive director of UN Watch, delivered a scathing speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) meeting in Geneva on September 12, 2025, addressing the recent Israeli airstrike on Qatar which targeted Hamas political leadership.

During his speech, Neuer also called out the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for perceived double standards, highlighting that while Guterres condemned Israel’s strikes on Qatar, he had previously welcomed the US killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan as an act of justice against terrorism. Neuer questioned Qatar’s role and contrasted it with the US-led killing of the al-Qaeda leader on Pakistani soil, implicating Pakistan by association.





This reference to Pakistan triggered a sharp reaction from the Pakistani delegate, who interrupted Neuer’s remarks, demanding respect for the principles of the UN Charter and sovereignty of member states. The Pakistani diplomat rejected what they called unfounded accusations and allegations, particularly over Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism and the mention of Osama bin Laden.





The UNHRC chairperson intervened, admonishing the Pakistani delegate but allowing Neuer to continue with four seconds to finish his speech. Neuer used that brief time to deliver a powerful concluding line: “Mr President, Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror.” This mic drop moment left the Pakistani delegation visibly embarrassed on the international stage.





Neuer’s broader argument condemned what he described as some of the world’s worst violators of international law, including Qatar and Pakistan, who harbour, fund, and sponsor terrorist groups while simultaneously criticising others.





He referenced historical occasions when Israel’s defensive actions—such as the capture of Nazi Adolf Eichmann, the Entebbe hostage rescue, and the destruction of Saddam Hussein’s nuclear reactor—were initially condemned by the UN but later vindicated by history, drawing a parallel with his stance on current events.





The UN session turned into a tense confrontation where Neuer’s accusations against Qatar and Pakistan spotlighted state sponsorship of terrorism and the perceived double standards within international institutions. Qatar was castigated not just for hosting Hamas but for actively funding and enabling its terror campaigns, while Pakistan was labelled similarly by Neuer, resulting in an unprecedented moment of public embarrassment for Pakistan on the UN floor.





This episode echoes ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Qatar’s role in the Palestinian conflict and Pakistan’s international controversies related to terrorism, underscoring persistent divisions within the UN framework over accountability and justice regarding global terrorism and state complicity.





The exchange received significant media attention for the brevity and impact of Neuer’s final remarks, as well as the visible discomfiture of the Pakistani representative at the UNHRC meeting.





This detailed report encapsulates the key points of Neuer’s speech, the Pakistani reaction, the UN chair’s role, and the broader geopolitical implications discussed during the September 12, 2025 session at the UN Human Rights Council.





Based On ANI Report







