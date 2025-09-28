



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2025, that Moscow remained open to negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.





However, he underlined that Russia’s core security concerns and the rights of Russian-speaking populations living in Ukrainian-controlled territories must be addressed for any settlement to take shape.





Lavrov reiterated President Vladimir Putin’s stance that a sustainable resolution could only be achieved by tackling what Russia sees as the “root causes” of the conflict.





In his speech, Lavrov once again criticised NATO for its enlargement near Russia’s borders. He claimed that Western powers had broken past assurances given to Soviet leaders not to expand the alliance eastward.





According to Lavrov, neither Europeans nor Washington fully appreciated the seriousness of the situation, and the West was avoiding “honest negotiations.” He framed NATO expansion as the fundamental reason behind Moscow’s security anxiety, arguing that Western actions had left Russia with no choice but to take protective measures.





Lavrov also addressed claims from some Eastern European countries that Russia had violated their airspace using military aircraft and drones. He dismissed these as baseless provocations designed to depict Moscow as a broader threat to NATO and EU states. Stressing that Russia had no intentions of attacking the alliance or European nations, Lavrov issued a warning that any aggression against Russia itself would meet a “decisive response.”





Turning to the Middle East, Lavrov condemned the Hamas-led October 7 attack on Israel but also strongly criticised what he described as Israel’s excessive response in Gaza. He argued that the “brutal killings of Palestinians” since the assault could not be justified. He further opposed Israel’s stated plans to annex the West Bank, calling it unacceptable under international law. Lavrov also criticised countries that were only now recognising Palestinian statehood, contending that such recognition was long overdue.





Lavrov broadened his speech to criticise Western policies in the United Nations Security Council, particularly over Iran. He accused the U.S. and its European allies of stalling constructive diplomatic solutions proposed by Russia and China, including efforts to extend the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. Lavrov argued that the West preferred coercion and unilateral concessions over dialogue. He emphasised that attempts to revive all UN sanctions against Iran were “manipulative, illegal, and unacceptable.”





Regarding recent American strikes on Iran’s nuclear facility, Lavrov condemned the actions outright. He asserted that such attacks not only violated international norms but also risked further escalating tensions in the region. In his view, the strikes, combined with renewed Western attempts to pressure Tehran through sanctions, revealed Washington’s reliance on force and coercion rather than diplomacy.





