



The Indian Navy has achieved a historic milestone in submarine rescue operations, successfully demonstrating its growing undersea intervention capabilities during Exercise Prasthan-25 (XPR-25) in the South China Sea.





Over the course of three days, its Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) executed multiple complex operations, culminating in successful mating with three foreign submarines. This achievement marked a first for India, cementing its place among nations with proven global submarine rescue competence.





The highlight was the DSRV’s ability to safely approach, dock, and integrate with submarines belonging to partner navies under simulated distress scenarios. Each of the three mating events demonstrated precision, skill, and technical readiness in one of the most challenging domains of naval operations.





The trials validated India’s capacity to provide critical submarine rescue services not only for its own fleet but also to allied navies, reinforcing its role as a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific region.





Supporting the DSRV operations were Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), deployed repeatedly during the exercise to assist in complex underwater intervention tasks. Their successful use showcased the Indian Navy’s ability to combine manned and unmanned assets in deep-sea rescues, ensuring flexibility during time-sensitive maritime emergencies.









INS Nistar, the Indian Navy’s dedicated diving support vessel, played a key role by serving as the mothership for the DSRV during the exercise. Commanding Officer Amitsubhro Banerji underlined that INS Nistar’s dual role involves both deep-sea diving operations and submarine rescue missions, making it an essential platform in India’s growing undersea support fleet. Its deployment during Prasthan-25 also highlighted the Navy’s investment in specialized rescue infrastructure.





The exercise also emphasized interoperability with international forces, as the Indian Navy operated alongside regional partners. Earlier this month, INS Nistar and the Submarine Rescue Unit (East) had docked at Singapore’s Changi Naval Base to participate in Exercise Pacific Reach, a biennial multinational submarine rescue drill involving 17 partner nations. These engagements served to refine common standard operating procedures (SOPs) and enhance shared understanding for joint submarine rescue efforts.





By successfully completing its first “three subs, three mates, three days” challenge, the Indian Navy demonstrated clear operational readiness for submarine emergencies across the Indo-Pacific. The Navy underscored that this milestone testifies to India’s commitment to regional safety, humanitarian readiness, and global maritime partnerships.





The achievement not only reinforces India’s credibility in submarine rescue but also strengthens its global reputation as a reliable and capable responder in international cooperative security frameworks at sea.





Based On ANI Report







