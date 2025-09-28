



Russia has formally reiterated its support for India’s long-standing bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, addressing delegates, stressed that reforms were urgently needed to reflect the global shifts since the UN’s formation 80 years ago. He noted that Russia supported India and Brazil’s inclusion as permanent members, which would broaden representation from Asia, Africa, and Latin America.





Lavrov’s remarks carried particular weight, as Russia has become the only permanent member of the UNSC to explicitly declare support for India’s candidature at this session. While China has previously acknowledged India’s growing role, it has stopped short of direct endorsement for permanent membership. Lavrov said that a reformed Security Council should be made more representative and effective to better address contemporary global challenges.





The Russian minister also highlighted the growing influence of bodies like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS. He underlined that these platforms were increasingly shaping consensus among Global South nations and reinforcing calls for alternative mechanisms of global governance outside traditional Western-dominated institutions.





Support for India’s permanent seat was echoed by smaller but influential states as well. Mauritius’ Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, addressing the UNGA, asserted that India had emerged as a key global player whose constructive role warranted permanent membership of the UNSC. Similarly, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay advocated reform to ensure inclusion of “deserving nations such as India and Japan,” reflecting strong support from South Asia.





The theme of UNSC reform resonated strongly throughout UNGA 80. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar chaired a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers on the sidelines, which reaffirmed the group’s support for the Johannesburg-II Declaration of 2023. The declaration had called for the Council to become "more democratic, representative, effective, and efficient," a position that India has long championed.





For decades, India has pressed its case for UNSC reform, citing its population size, military strength, contributions to UN peacekeeping, and growing role as a global economic power. New Delhi has consistently argued that the present five-member permanent structure, designed in the aftermath of World War II, does not reflect today’s geopolitical realities.





With support from Russia, Brazil, Mauritius, Bhutan, and earlier declarations from BRICS members, India’s campaign has gained renewed momentum. However, prospects for reform still depend on the consensus of existing permanent members, particularly China and the United States, where positions remain cautious. The issue is expected to stay high on India’s diplomatic agenda as it integrates its growing strategic clout with multilateral reform advocacy.





Based On ANI Report







