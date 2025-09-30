



Nagpur is soon set to become a key production hub for the Rafale fighter jets in India, as French aerospace major Dassault Aviation plans to establish a full final assembly line at its existing Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) facility in the MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) Special Economic Zone (SEZ).





This move will mark Nagpur as the first city outside France to produce Rafale jets from start to finish, potentially making two Rafales per month. The expansion from manufacturing key parts like wings and fuselage to full assembly underscores a major leap in India's defence manufacturing and aerospace sectors, and the government’s approval of this plan could start production within three years with all 114 jets (part of the ongoing procurement plan) ready within six years, faster than current production timelines in France.





Nagpur, Maharashtra’s second capital known as the Orange City, will not only help India meet its urgent Indian Air Force (IAF) requirement to fill its gap in fighter squadrons—31 active against a sanctioned 42—but will also become a significant exporter of Rafale jets.





For instance, Indonesia, which has ordered 42 Rafales, may receive jets supplied from this Nagpur hub. This export potential will place Nagpur alongside Toulouse, France, as a global aerospace production and export center.





The DRAL plant at MIHAN SEZ is a joint venture between Dassault Aviation and Reliance ADA Group and already produces critical components. With the full assembly line addition, the facility will expand significantly, creating thousands of jobs across engineering, aviation, component manufacturing, and electronics sectors. This growth will spark a broader ecosystem in the region, including many ancillary industries, enhancing MIHAN’s reputation as a technological and economic aerospace hub.





Supporting this, the city of Hyderabad will complement the production efforts by housing facilities for manufacturing Rafale fuselages under Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and engine assembly and maintenance by French firm Safran.





TASL is expected to begin fuselage production in 2027–28, producing up to two fuselages per month, marking the first time the Rafale fuselage is manufactured outside France. Safran’s M-88 engine manufacturing and MRO facilities will also play a key role in supporting engine upgrades and long-term servicing for the fleet.





The Rafales manufactured in Nagpur will feature the advanced F4 standard, which includes upgraded radar and electronic warfare capabilities, better integration for manned-unmanned teaming with drones, and India-specific future enhancements, including collaboration on engine upgrades with India's GTRE (Gas Turbine Research Establishment).





The government aims for a 60% localisation level, reducing costs by about 30% and bolstering India's position in defence exports.





If the Defence Procurement Board approves the proposal, the Nagpur Rafale production line could commence within three years and accelerate the delivery of 114 additional multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) beyond the current fleet, addressing urgent operational needs and supporting future air force modernisation.





Overall, Nagpur’s transformation into a Rafale production hub is poised to redefine the city’s industrial landscape, create significant employment, strengthen India’s defence manufacturing self-reliance, and elevate its strategic aerospace export footprint globally.





