



Modern Successor To Soviet-Era Systems





India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has unveiled the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system, codenamed Anant Shastra, as the modern replacement for the ageing Russian OSA-AK units. Designed for the Indian Army and Air Force, the system strengthens India’s short-range layered air defence with indigenous technology under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Wide Target Spectrum And Range





The QRSAM can neutralise multiple aerial threats including fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, drones, rockets, and even tactical ballistic missiles. With an effective intercept range of up to 30 kilometers and engagement altitude between 6–10 kilometers, it offers versatile protection across multiple domains.





Advanced Radar And Electronic Warfare Protection





Equipped with a 360-degree all-weather radar system linked to the Akashtir command-and-control network, the missile battery ensures uninterrupted surveillance and rapid response. Its resistance to enemy electronic jamming enables reliable performance even under adversary electronic warfare, a key factor against Pakistan and China’s growing drone and missile threats.





High-Mobility Mechanised Deployment





The QRSAM is mounted on 8×8 high-mobility vehicles, allowing batteries to move alongside mechanized columns of tanks, artillery, and infantry. Designed for “shoot and scoot” tactics, the system can search, track, and launch on short halts, providing seamless air cover to advancing ground forces in plains, deserts, or mountainous terrain.





Combat-Proven In Harsh Conditions





The system has undergone extensive day-and-night testing across varied terrains, demonstrating effectiveness under desert, mountain, and plain conditions. Featuring solid-fuel propulsion and a pre-fragmented warhead, it provides fast interception and assured kill probability against manoeuvring aerial targets and swarm-style drone attacks.





Integration Into India’s Air Defence Network





The Army Air Defence (AAD) plans to induct 11 Regiments of QRSAM—each with nine firing units—while the Indian Air Force will deploy three squadrons. Seamlessly networked with India’s existing S-400 Triumf, Akash, and upcoming Directed-Energy Weapons (DEW), QRSAM will add a critical layer to India’s integrated air defence shield.





Shield Against Drone And Missile Threats





During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s usage of Turkish and Chinese-origin drones and missiles highlighted the urgency for robust anti-UAV systems. India’s layered air defence managed to neutralize those threats, and with QRSAM’s induction, defences against swarm drones, loitering munitions, and future stealthy aerial intrusions will be significantly reinforced.





Strategic Deployment And Future Roadmap





The system will be deployed in sensitive border regions such as Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, creating a protective grid against both Pakistani and Chinese aerial threats. Alongside QRSAM, the Army is also inducting new radars, electronic jammers, and directed-energy laser systems, paving the way for a robust indigenous anti-air arsenal.





A Symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat





Beyond its battlefield role, the QRSAM is also a technological testimony to India’s self-reliance. By developing advanced air defence platforms domestically, India reduces dependence on foreign suppliers while securing a potential export market for regional allies seeking affordable and mobile air defence systems.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







