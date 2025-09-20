



Air Marshal Sanjiv Ghuratia, Air Officer-in-Charge Maintenance (AOM), Indian Air Force, visited the C295 Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Vadodara to assess the status of India’s transport aircraft programme. The high-level visit comes at a critical stage as the aircraft moves closer to phased induction into IAF service.





During the visit, the Air Marshal was briefed by senior officials from Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus Defence and Space. Discussions covered production readiness, delivery schedules, and quality-control mechanisms being instituted at the newly established facility.





The FAL is designed to be the cornerstone of India’s indigenous aerospace manufacturing efforts for military aviation.





The Air Marshal placed emphasis on lifecycle management and long-term support mechanisms. He reviewed upcoming Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities to ensure that the fleet receives robust in-country sustainment throughout its operational lifespan. Integrating training, spares availability, and repair eco-systems was highlighted as a priority for enhancing mission readiness.





The interaction also focused on building a self-reliant industrial base under the Make in India initiative. The C295 programme, executed through the Tata-Airbus partnership, is India’s first full-fledged private-sector military aircraft production line, demonstrating a significant shift in Defence manufacturing capability.





Air Marshal Ghuratia’s engagement underscores IAF’s commitment not only to fast-tracking operational induction of the C295 but also to establishing an enduring indigenous ecosystem. With the project advancing, the IAF aims to secure a seamless supply chain, ensure fleet availability, and promote domestic aerospace competitiveness on a global scale.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







