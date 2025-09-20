



The TEJAS MK-2, or Medium Weight Fighter (MWF), is expected to roll out its first prototype by late 2025 and make its maiden flight in early 2026, reported Vishnu Som a renowned defence journalist of NDTV in a video discussion.





Production is slated to begin by 2029, with full deliveries to the Indian Air Force starting around 2032. HAL plans an initial batch of 120 units by 2034.





The MK-2 features a bigger airframe, close-coupled canards, a General Electric F414-INS6 engine, and advanced avionics like the indigenous Uttam AESA radar. Indigenous content will exceed 82%, eventually surpassing 90% with licensed engine production.





TEJAS MK-1A First Flight





The first TEJAS MK-1A, an improved version over Mk1 with enhancements in avionics and weapons integration, has been in production. The exact first flight date is very recent or imminent. This variant includes the Uttam radar and native electronic warfare systems, significantly upgrading operational capability.





Meteor-Armed TEJAS





Integrating the Meteor BVRAAM on TEJAS, particularly Mk1A and MK-2 in future batches, is considered a potential game-changer due to Meteor’s beyond visual range capabilities and high speed. This missile greatly enhances the TEJAS’ air-to-air combat range and lethality, equipping the platform to better contest modern aerial threats.





Uttam Radar Readiness





The Uttam GaN-based AESA radar mission system is ready and integrated in the TEJAS MK-1A and slated as a core sensor for the MK-2 as well. This radar offers superior detection, tracking capabilities, low probability of intercept, and electronic warfare support, critical for modern multi-role combat.





Astra-2 Missile Impact





The Astra-2, an upgraded beyond visual range air-to-air missile with improved range and seeker technology, combined with the TEJAS platform’s modern avionics and mission systems, is expected to provide a significant combat enhancement, improving India’s aerial strike and defensive capabilities.





Relevance Vs. Chinese Stealth Fighters





Despite China’s advancements in stealth fighters, the TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2 remain relevant due to their indigenous technology progression, stealth-enhanced features (MK-2’s reduced radar cross-section), advanced weapon integration, and their role as cost-effective, versatile fleet fighters complementing India’s broader air combat architecture.





Steady Jet Engine Supply From GE





India’s steady supply of General Electric F414 engines remains critical. Recent reports indicate ongoing negotiations with GE Aerospace to ensure a reliable engine supply line and licensed local production in collaboration with HAL. This will help meet production timelines and reduce dependency on imports.





Potential Renaming of TEJAS MK-2





There is ongoing discussion within defence circles on whether the MK-2 should receive a new name to reflect its advanced capabilities and larger role as a medium-weight fighter replacing multiple legacy types.





A new name could mark its distinct identity separate from the MK-1 series, but no official decision has been confirmed yet.





In summary, the TEJAS MK-2 is on track for prototype completion by 2025 and production by 2029, with advanced features like Uttam radar and Meteor missile integration poised to make it a potent platform.





Supply chain and engine availability remain focal points, while indigenous technology and weaponry ensure the program's growing strategic value against regional air threats. A new name for MK-2 might emerge as the program matures in operational service.





