



Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, described Operation Sindoor as a shining testament to India’s unparalleled military prowess and a demonstration of the armed forces’ ability to deliver swift, precise, and decisive responses to adversaries.





Speaking at the Passing Out Parade of the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, on Saturday, Singh highlighted that the operation reflected the exceptional synergy among the three services and showcased seamless integration with other national agencies.





He noted that this level of jointness and interoperability was critical to future warfare, which is evolving at a rapid pace and placing a premium on military power and technological preparedness.





The event at OTA marked the commissioning of 130 officer cadets and 25 women officer cadets into various arms and services of the Indian Army.





Alongside them, 21 cadets from friendly foreign nations—including nine men and twelve women—completed their rigorous training, underlining India’s commitment to fostering international military camaraderie and cooperation.





Singh emphasised that the presence of these foreign officers at OTA was a reinforcement of mutual goodwill and a bond that extended beyond borders through shared values of discipline, excellence, and service.





Addressing the cadets, Singh underlined the importance of teamwork and cohesion, stressing that no arm of the armed forces functions in isolation. He reminded the future officers that whether in the air, on land, or at sea, the strength of the military lay in integrated efforts.





He urged them to uphold and reinforce the spirit of “jointness” as they progress in service, ensuring that operational synergy evolves to meet the demands of new challenges.





He also reiterated that the defence forces will always remain the first responders, expected to rise decisively in times of crisis, and called upon the cadets to prepare themselves for an increasingly complex battlefield environment that will demand continuous learning and adaptive strategies.





The Air Chief Marshal praised the professionalism and discipline exhibited by the cadets during the parade, noting that their synchronised drill was a reflection of the exceptional standards set by OTA.





Commending the instructors and academy staff, he observed that the successful completion of yet another course with such quality was testament to the institution’s dedication to grooming leaders of character and competence.





He expressed confidence that the cadets had been imparted with the knowledge, skill, and resilience to thrive as officers, carrying forward the legacy of high standards upheld by their mentors.





Singh extended warm congratulations to the families of the cadets, acknowledging their crucial role in supporting the young officers through sacrifice and encouragement. He called it a moment of earned achievement, underscored by perseverance, discipline, and unwavering commitment, rather than privilege.





Addressing the foreign cadets, Singh conveyed India’s pride in their participation and expressed hope that the training experience at OTA would not only enhance their professional skills but also strengthen bilateral ties between India and their respective countries.





Before concluding, Singh urged the officer cadets to expand their horizons, discover their untapped potential, and prepare themselves for the complexities of tomorrow’s conflicts.





He reminded them that the dynamics of warfare are undergoing significant transformation, compelling continuous training and intellectual agility.





The parade concluded with the presentation of academy honours, with Raj Biswas receiving the prestigious Sword of Honour and silver medal, Parul Dhadwal being awarded the OTA gold medal, and Pranjal Dixit earning the bronze medal as recognition of their outstanding performance.





