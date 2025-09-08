

The Indian Navy is poised to commence joint patrols in the strategically vital Malacca Strait, a move underscoring India’s growing maritime footprint and geopolitical authority in this critical maritime choke-point.

Located near India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Malacca Strait is a linchpin connecting the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea and serves as a major artery for global trade and energy supplies. India’s position along the Great Nicobar Island offers it a significant strategic vantage point over this passage.





Just after the recent high-profile Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin where China asserted global influence, tensions persist in the South China Sea region, marked by disputes involving Beijing and its neighbours, including the Philippines and Vietnam.





India’s move to join the Malacca Straits Patrol alongside Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia is seen as both an assertion of its strategic interests and a subtle but strong geopolitical warning to China.





This patrol coalition, launched originally to combat piracy and maintain maritime security, now also counters Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.





Over 70% of China’s crude oil imports and nearly 23% of its maritime energy trade worth $3.5 trillion annually pass through this narrow waterway, making India’s expanded naval presence here a direct challenge to Chinese interests.





The decision was announced following high-level diplomacy between Indian and Singaporean leaders, signalling deeper defence cooperation inclusive of AI, unmanned vessels, and maritime security technologies.





The Indian Navy’s enhanced maritime surveillance and coordinated patrols in this corridor reflect a broader strategy tied to India’s ‘Act East’ policy and Indo-Pacific vision.





Beyond securing crucial sea lanes for its own energy and trade flows—around 60% of India’s seaborne trade transits this route—New Delhi aims to influence the security dynamics in a region seen as China’s major vulnerability, known as the “Malacca Dilemma.”





India’s naval moves in this geopolitically sensitive zone not only bolster its regional influence but send a powerful message that it is prepared to actively counterbalance China’s expansionist aims in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.





This shift in naval operations will likely reverberate across Southeast Asia and influence future power formulations in Indo-Pacific geopolitics.





India’s warships joining the patrols could create a wary strategic calculus for Beijing, especially as the region remains volatile with ongoing maritime disputes and great power competition.





