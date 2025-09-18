



OrbitAID Aerospace, a Chennai-based space start-up, has inaugurated a new research and development centre in Bengaluru dedicated to on-orbit refuelling and satellite servicing technologies.





The facility represents a critical step in expanding India’s indigenous capacity in advanced orbital operations, supporting the long-term sustainability of satellites in space.





The R&D hub is equipped with a mission control room, a cleanroom environment, and specialized refuelling infrastructure designed to simulate on-orbit fuel transfer. These assets will enable the systematic development and validation of interfaces required for docking, proximity operations, and propellant handling.





With this facility, OrbitAID aims to mature technologies that allow the extension of spacecraft lifetimes beyond their initial fuel limits. This could significantly reduce replacement costs for satellite operators while maximizing return on investment for large constellations, communication infrastructures, and national security assets.





A particular focus of the centre is rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO), a highly complex area involving the autonomous approach of one spacecraft to another in orbit. Mastery of these capabilities will also support future space logistics, debris removal, and collaborative missions in Earth’s orbit and beyond.





By establishing this hub in Bengaluru, OrbitAID aligns itself with India’s growing cluster of space and aerospace industries in the region. The proximity to ISRO’s innovation ecosystem and universities is expected to foster partnerships, technology sharing, and workforce development tailored to satellite servicing and refuelling missions.





The start-up’s initiative adds a vital capability segment to India’s emerging space ecosystem, complementing ongoing national efforts in reusable launch systems, space manufacturing, and human spaceflight. OrbitAID’s work positions the country to contribute to a global shift toward service-oriented space infrastructure, where long-term orbital sustainability is a strategic necessity.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







