



Vimana Aerotech has launched Narsimha, India’s first VTOL tail sitter UAV , marking a significant leap for indigenous aerial robotics and vertical-lift technologies in the region.





Narsimha features a compact tailsitter design, combining fixed-wing efficiency with rotary-wing VTOL flexibility—enabling true vertical take-off/landing and instantaneous transition to high-endurance forward flight. It uniquely eliminates the need for runways and ground-handling complexity by standing on its tail for vertical operations, then flying as a conventional winged UAV during cruise.





The system promises up to 90 minutes flight time per charge, representing an industry-leading capacity within its class. The integrated control architecture handles vertical hover, horizontal-forward transitions, and automated landing, making the aircraft ideal for complex missions without manual pilot intervention. The platform integrates advanced AI payloads, 5G-enabled communications, and modular sensor packages for real-time data relay and multi-mission versatility.





Narsimha is positioned for diverse applications:





Defence surveillance operations and asset protection Industrial inspections in mining, forestry, powerline/drilling sectors High-speed mapping and logistics in remote or congested areas Its endurance, VTOL capability, and automated control suit field deployments with minimal ground infrastructure, particularly in demanding Indian terrains.





Vimana’s pricing undercuts global competitors, making Narsimha approximately 30% the cost of comparable international offerings. The launch is expected to accelerate India’s adoption of advanced UAVs in commercial, security, and industrial roles, strengthening the country’s strategic drone ecosystem.





Vimana’s R&D team overcame India’s funding and regulatory challenges by developing a robust, locally-tailored UAV platform. The Narsimha project benefited from both institutional and start-up collaborations, providing a roadmap for future indigenous VTOL and advanced drone development in India.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







