



The Tirah Valley bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sparked outrage across Pakistan, as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) airstrikes reportedly killed 21 civilians, including women and children, on Sunday, September 21, 2025.





Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, condemned the incident in strong terms, declaring that the shedding of innocent blood is a “fire that can engulf everyone” and warning of grave consequences if the state continues to neglect civilian safety.





He demanded immediate accountability through a transparent investigation, the identification and punishment of those responsible, as well as urgent relief, compensation for victims’ families, and long-term rehabilitation measures.





Visiting the site, Provincial Assembly Member Abdul Ghani Afridi described the bombing as a “slap in the face of humanity” and a tragedy that shakes the conscience of the region. Both leaders emphasized that ensuring citizens’ security is the state’s foremost duty and urged unity among political forces to prevent further oppression.





Opposition leaders, particularly from PTI, accused the federal government and military of recklessness, alleging a deliberate bombing campaign in Tirah, while widespread anger and grief highlight the risk of deepening mistrust between local populations and the central authorities.





The calls for justice reflect mounting concerns about Pakistan’s internal stability, human rights record, and the widening civilian cost of military operations in tribal areas.





Based On ANI Report







