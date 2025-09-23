



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed a major counter-insurgency victory after security forces neutralized two top central committee members of the banned CPI (Maoist) — Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy — in a decisive encounter in the dense Abujhmad forests along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.





The encounter began during a pre-planned search operation launched on precise intelligence inputs regarding Naxal presence in the region. After an intense gun battle, security teams recovered the bodies of the slain Maoist leaders along with an AK-47 rifle, large stockpile of explosives, Maoist propaganda literature, and logistical supplies, underscoring the leadership role of the eliminated cadres





Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a statement on X, noted that security forces are systematically eliminating top Maoist commanders, progressively dismantling the rebel organization’s leadership structure and weakening its operational command.





Officials confirmed that with this success, the death toll of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh this year has surged to 249, highlighting the relentless momentum of anti-Naxal operations in the state.





This engagement follows the September 11 encounter in Gariaband, where ten Maoists, including another central committee member, Modem Balakrishna, were killed, marking a sustained offensive that is visibly breaking the Maoist backbone in their core strongholds of Bastar and Abhujmaad.





Based On PTI Report







