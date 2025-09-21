



Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York where he will also join a select group of Muslim leaders in a meeting with US President Donald Trump, marking his first direct engagement with him since assuming office in January.





The Pakistani delegation, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and senior officials, will use the UNGA’s high-level segment to highlight issues of self-determination in Palestine and Kashmir, the Gaza humanitarian crisis, Islamophobia, terrorism, climate change, and sustainable development, while emphasising Pakistan’s multilateral commitments as a UN Security Council member.





Sharif’s program includes high-level UN sessions on development and climate action, bilateral meetings with senior UN officials and world leaders, and Pakistan’s stance on peace, security, and global prosperity.





The Trump meeting holds symbolic importance amid Middle East turbulence following an Israeli strike in Doha that killed Hamas and Qatari officials, sparking Arab-wide condemnation and questioning US credibility in the region.





The Israeli strikes on Qatar have significantly undermined US credibility in the Gulf region, as Gulf states increasingly question Washington's ability to guarantee their security. This shift has intensified regional efforts to bolster security independently or through alternative partnerships.





In this context, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" on September 17, 2025, in Riyadh.





The agreement formalizes a collective defence pledge stating that any attack on either Saudi Arabia or Pakistan will be treated as aggression against both. This pact represents a historic upgrade to the longstanding military cooperation between the two countries, reflecting shared strategic interests and Islamic solidarity.





It also reportedly includes provisions for Pakistan's nuclear capabilities to be available to Saudi Arabia if required, marking a significant shift in regional security dynamics.





The backdrop includes Trump’s recent mixed responses to Israel and Qatar tensions, as well as Sharif’s newly signed Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which pledged collective security against external aggression.





This convergence of UN diplomacy, escalating regional conflict, and Pakistan’s expanding Saudi partnership underscores Islamabad’s effort to balance its global image with heightened regional stakes while seeking to reaffirm its role in shaping security and diplomatic narratives across the Islamic and global community.





Based On ANI Report







