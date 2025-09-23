



The Indian Army is poised to place a first order for portable drone jamming technology from Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, a homegrown defence manufacturer.





This contract, valued at up to $3 million, aims to enhance the Army's counter-drone capabilities following the heightened threat environment exposed during the April 2025 Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.





Paras Defence’s technology centers on sophisticated portable drone jammers capable of disabling combat drones within a 3-kilometer radius. These systems use advanced radio frequency (RF) jamming and detection techniques to disrupt the communication and control signals between hostile drones and their operators, providing critical protection for troops and installations.





This landmark contract is part of an emergency procurement drive led by the Indian Ministry of Defence to rapidly bolster India’s counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) defenses. Paras Defence has been actively engaged in developing next-generation drone jammers and related anti-drone solutions, reflecting India’s broader push for indigenization under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Beyond this order, Paras Defence has demonstrated its technical prowess through export deals, including a ₹22 crore contract with France's CERBAIR for its CHIMERA 200 drone detection and jamming system, reinforcing its status as a reliable supplier of advanced defence technologies both domestically and internationally.





The company’s portable jamming systems have applications across critical infrastructure, border protection, military operations, and VIP security. Paras Defence also focuses on soft-kill techniques such as signal spoofing and agile jamming, alongside hard-kill methods involving kinetic interceptors and directed energy weapons under development.





This procurement marks a significant step toward equipping Indian Army personnel with effective tools to counter the growing drone threat on the battlefield, showcasing the growing capabilities of India's indigenous defence technology industry and its relevance to modern warfare challenges.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







