

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the ongoing trade friction with the United States following Washington’s decision to impose a sharp 50% tariff on Indian goods, along with a 25% additional duty on India’s crude oil imports from Russia.

Speaking at an interaction with the Indian community in Morocco, Singh explained why New Delhi refrained from issuing an immediate countermeasure. “We didn’t react, those who are broad-minded and big-hearted do not react to anything immediately,” he said. His statement suggested that India prefers a calibrated approach over hasty retaliation in economic diplomacy, particularly with a strategic partner like the US.





Strategic Outreach in Morocco





Singh’s visit to Morocco carried both diplomatic and industrial significance. A key highlight was the inauguration of Tata Advanced Systems’ Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP 8x8) facility in Berrechid, the first-ever Indian defense manufacturing unit in Africa. Singh hailed the milestone as symbolic of India’s expanding footprint in the global defense market and a testament to self-reliance in critical military capabilities. The facility, he stressed, reflects both growing South-South cooperation and India’s intent to emerge as a defence exporter to Africa and other regions.





Statements On Operation Sindoor





Turning to security and counterterrorism matters, Rajnath Singh defended India's recent Operation Sindoor, a precision strike mission against terrorist strongholds. He contrasted the terrorists’ religious targeting of victims with India’s ethical conduct during military operations. “We didn’t kill anyone for their religion, we killed them for their deeds,” Singh asserted. He emphasized that India refrained from striking civilian or broader military establishments, underscoring what he described as the uniquely principled character of the Indian Armed Forces.





Strong Position On Pakistan-Administered Kashmir





In his address, Singh renewed India’s longstanding position on Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK), affirming that it would eventually return to India. Highlighting growing discontent within PoK, he noted, “The people of PoK have also started demanding it.” Singh recalled his earlier address to the Army in Kashmir five years ago, stating that India would not need to forcibly take PoK, as the region itself would one day recognize its belonging to India. “That day will come when PoK will say, ‘Main bhi Bharat Hoon’ (I am also India),” he stressed, reinforcing India’s political and territorial claims.





Balancing Diplomacy And National Security





Singh’s remarks revealed New Delhi’s dual strategy of restraint and assertion. On one hand, India has opted for patience and dialogue in handling trade disputes with the United States, signalling maturity in international diplomacy. On the other hand, Singh underscored India’s uncompromising approach to national security and territorial integrity, particularly regarding counterterrorism operations and the status of PoK.





